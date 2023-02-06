The UnNoticed Entrepreneur Gets Published

How to get noticed for free shared by Fifty Entrepreneurs in one book.

Bath, UK 24 January 2023 – A new book by Jim James to be published in February by Capstone, a Wiley Brand – provides fifty insights from entrepreneurs on how to get noticed for free. The articles are a compilation of interviews with guests on The UnNoticed Entrepreneur podcast and are drawn from fourteen countries covering over twenty topics of interest to the business owner, solving the problem of a need for more awareness about their brand.

The book is aimed at business owners, encouraging entrepreneurs to use the wealth of information to “step into the spotlight.” The power behind the book is that shared experiences of success and failure are the best lessons for entrepreneurs. The contributors are entrepreneurs and experts based – across Europe, EMEA, Asia and North America, showing how common problems are solved differently across the world.

“Fellow unNoticed entrepreneurs will be informed, inspired and motivated to take action to step into the spotlight they deserve by reading this book,” said Jim James.

The author structured the 378-page book into three sections: Strategy, Tools, and Case Studies. Issues relating to raising brand awareness and communicating with potential customers, existing customers, employees, partners and investors are covered in the book. In addition, the entrepreneurs included in the book shared valuable insights on a comprehensive range of topics: listening, sartorial choices, public speaking, TEDx, authenticity, presentations, self-publishing, Amazon advertising, virtual events, photography, AI, video, franchise networks, and customer experiences (CX). Each article takes less than ten minutes to read and is a narrative with the entrepreneur.