Toei Animation and Strata announce strategic partnership to launch first NFT-enabled IP project DenDekaDen

Toei Animation has formed a strategic business partnership agreement with Strata, an international creative technology studio. The two companies advance into Web3 with a new IP, the NFT-enabled franchise DenDekaDen, a project combining world-class storytelling with cutting-edge blockchain technology.

DenDekaDen highlights Strata’s creative development and technical execution in the Web3 space, resulting in an interactive, dynamic experience where users collaborate to help characters grow over time. DenDekaDen is also the pilot franchise for Strata’s new metaverse infrastructure platform Baunsu. With Baunsu, DenDekaDen assets unlock new utility and applications across metaverse platforms.

DenDekaDen is an ambitious undertaking that features seven new animated characters who undergo a gradual evolution from floating souls to gods. Each exists as an active Twitter account whose powers are determined depending on the fervor and number of their followers. The growing community of NFT holders and fans support this ever-expanding universe and communicate with the characters directly on Twitter. Over time, the community surrounding DenDekaDen will gain opportunities to get involved in new project developments in Web 3.0. The partnership enables the first use case for Strata’s technology Baunsu in the entertainment industry. The event marks an exciting moment for the creative economy in Japan as it positions the country at the forefront of innovation in the Web3 industry. Through digital storytelling, it connects the country with the rest of the world.

“It is an honour to be creating this new franchise together with Toei Animation,” said the Creative Director of Strata. “DenDekaDen sets a new standard in blockchain-enabled storytelling and proves how creativity can flourish in the digital world with the help of a dedicated community. We can’t wait to explore unique ideas to build out the story and engage the DenDekaDen community in brand-new ways.”

Since its inception on January 1st, 2023, DenDekaDen attracted the attention of over 10,000 fans and rapidly rose to become the most anticipated Japanese project that month (#1 NFT trade volume on nftranking.jp). The next milestone in the project will be launched in early spring 2023, coinciding with the cherry blossom season in the project’s spiritual home of Kyoto.

DenDekaDen homepage: www.dendekaden.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DenDekaDen