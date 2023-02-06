Trade Nation, fast growing, global broker, signals new approach with the launch of its new brand and website

Founded in 2014 (formerly known as Core Spreads), innovative fintech, Trade Nation, takes another leap forward.

This week, trading platform Trade Nation unveiled their new brand and website, delivering an enhanced experience for traders. The timing of the company’s new brand aligns with their growth ambition and a shift in their marketing approach.

Emma Stacey, Chief Marketing Officer, explains:

“Trade Nation was founded on the principle of putting customers first and delivering world-class service. As the Chief Marketing Officer, the recognition of the importance of customer-centricity throughout the business, has made delivering these two projects simultaneously and at pace, possible. Having everyone galvanised behind the projects and understanding why they are crucial for our clients makes my job more straightforward; as everyone at Trade Nation everyone appreciates the value and purpose of Marketing in helping to drive the business forward.”

To deliver these projects, Trade Nation enlisted the help of brand consultant, Roo Mackie, founder of VILFRED agency.

Eva Kulma, Head of Brand elaborates:

“Our new brand identity embodies the modernity, energy and enthusiasm of the industry and our employees. Our bold new vision is an assertion of our mission, that our platform is ‘made to trade’ and our logo hints at this with its nod towards an upward trajectory of a trading chart. The use of the diamond in our animated logo executions helps us to capture that sense of market energy and is indicative of our company being on the move.”

Founded in 2014 by a group of financial experts, Trade Nation brings modern tools and insights to empower traders. Their comprehensive and straightforward platform offers customers easy access to hundreds of markets, with some of the best-priced fixed spreads around.

Motivated by continuous innovation to provide world-class service, the intuitive design, secure technology, and reliably regulated status of the organisation ensures their customers have a seamless journey whilst trading on their proprietary platform.

With ambitious plans, they look forward to continued growth and providing traders with the best possible trading experience in the market.