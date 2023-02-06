Twain Capital and Green Acres Machinery complete acquisition of Williamson County Equipment Co

RIDGELAND, MS, US 13th January 2023 – In Q4 2022, Twain Capital (“Twain”) and Green Acres Machinery (“GAM”) completed the acquisition of Williamson County Equipment Co (“WCEC”), a leading Case IH farm equipment dealership with locations near Austin, San Antonio and Corpus Christi, Texas.

Headquartered in Taylor, Texas, WCEC is a full-service farm equipment and implements dealer representing multiple leading brand names in agriculture: Case, New Holland, Krone, Stihl, BRP, Kuhn, Rhino AG, Bush Hog, Scag, Echo, 360 Yield Center, Drago, Brent, Woods, MacDon, Great Plains, Vaderstad, Schulte and many more.

Twain is the general partner managing GAM with the initial acquisition of WCEC as a platform investment, anticipating multiple add-on’s.

Twain’s Managing Partner David Davis said: “In today’s challenging inflationary environment, WCEC represents an attractive investment opportunity. We are seeing continued upward pressure on food prices which will enable our end customer, the American farmer, to weather rising input costs for feed and fertilizer. We are excited to partner with the strong team in place at WCEC to kick off our Texas growth story.”

GAM President Cody Braun added: “WCEC is an incredible business with 37 years of history, during which it assembled an impressive sales and service team, expanded to multiple dealer locations, and built durable customer and supplier relationships. Thanks to WCEC managers Dalton Rogers and Lee Nowokunski, we have a strong foundation from which GAM can expand its Texas footprint.”

WCEC’s outgoing President Jeff Rinderknecht commented: “My family’s legacy is in safe hands with the Twain and GAM team. This team is driven, committed and ethical. I’m staying on in a sales role and am excited to partner with Cody Braun to push this company to the next level of performance and customer satisfaction.”

Case IH Regional Sales Director Adam Wright stated: “I’d really like to commend the Rinderknecht family for running first-class dealerships and welcome GAM to the Case IH dealer network. Great dealers like Williamson County are key for Case IH’s success, and their customers know they can continue to count on friendly, knowledgeable staff; capable, high-tech service facilities; robust parts inventory; and a great selection of top-quality Case IH equipment.”

Twain is a family office and independent sponsor based in central Mississippi, focusing on long-term investments in agriculture, energy, manufacturing and other industries. Twain’s primary investment areas are in the South and Midwest Regions.

About Green Acres Machinery

GAM is a leading Case IH dealer, following the acquisition of WCEC assets. WCEC represents three Texas dealer locations in Taylor, Robstown and Hondo. GAM, under the leadership of President Cody Braun, will operate the WCEC business and subsequent add-ons in the Texas market.

Case IH is a global leader in agricultural equipment, committed to collaborating with its customers to develop the most powerful, productive, reliable equipment — designed to meet today’s agricultural challenges. With headquarters in the United States, Case IH has a network of dealers and distributors that operates in over 160 countries. Case IH provides agricultural equipment systems, flexible financial service offerings and parts and service support for professional farmers and commercial operators through a dedicated network of professional dealers and distributors. Productivity-enhancing products include tractors; combines and harvesters; hay and forage equipment; tillage tools; planting and seeding systems; sprayers and applicators; and site-specific farming tools. Case IH is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI)