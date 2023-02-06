UK Landlord Tax To Provide Helpful Calculators For Landlords
For example, using the BTL Stamp Duty calculator, landlords that are interested in acquiring buy-to-let properties or a second home can find out how much Stamp Duty they are required to pay when purchasing said property.
These are the first of a series of calculators that will help with tax planning and calculation, with regional land tax calculators to follow in the near future. None of these resources are hidden behind a sign-up form and as a result key information is shown to the user clearly upon request.
If landlords have any questions concerning the tax on their properties, it is recommended that they get in touch with the UK Landlord Tax team at the earliest opportunity. Should they require more detailed tax advice, they should expect to pay a modest fee for this service, typically £60+VAT for a 30-minute consultation with one of their specialist tax advisers. Having said that, it should be noted that if they wish to partner with UK Landlord Tax on a long-term basis, this initial fee can be refunded to them.
Company Biography:
With over 250 positive reviews, UK Landlord Tax is the highest-rated specialist property tax accountant on FreeIndex. Because UK Landlord Tax specialises in property tax accounting, they can often help their clients save much more in taxes than generalist accountants because they are landlords themselves. Whether a landlord is just starting out or has been in the rental industry for a number of years, the UK Landlord Tax team is ready to assist them.