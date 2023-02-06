UK Landlord Tax To Provide Helpful Calculators For Landlords

UK, 9th January 2023 – In light of the recent changes to stamp duty following the mini-budget on 23rd September 2022, UK Landlord Tax , a tax advisory firm that provides property tax advice to landlords, has today launched multiple calculators that will assist landlords in determining what their outgoings will be for stamp duty and forecast their monthly mortgage payments.

The specialist property accountancy firm has most recently added BTL Stamp Duty and Buy To Let Mortgage Calculator – Interest Only calculators to their website in order to help landlords (both UK-based and non-resident) determine their costs in order to help them with the management of their properties. Using these calculators is as simple as entering a few key information points, such as your expected property cost or estimated mortgage loan amount, and then completing the form to receive feedback.

For example, using the BTL Stamp Duty calculator, landlords that are interested in acquiring buy-to-let properties or a second home can find out how much Stamp Duty they are required to pay when purchasing said property.

These are the first of a series of calculators that will help with tax planning and calculation, with regional land tax calculators to follow in the near future. None of these resources are hidden behind a sign-up form and as a result key information is shown to the user clearly upon request.

If landlords have any questions concerning the tax on their properties, it is recommended that they get in touch with the UK Landlord Tax team at the earliest opportunity. Should they require more detailed tax advice, they should expect to pay a modest fee for this service, typically £60+VAT for a 30-minute consultation with one of their specialist tax advisers. Having said that, it should be noted that if they wish to partner with UK Landlord Tax on a long-term basis, this initial fee can be refunded to them.

Company Biography:

With over 250 positive reviews, UK Landlord Tax is the highest-rated specialist property tax accountant on FreeIndex. Because UK Landlord Tax specialises in property tax accounting, they can often help their clients save much more in taxes than generalist accountants because they are landlords themselves. Whether a landlord is just starting out or has been in the rental industry for a number of years, the UK Landlord Tax team is ready to assist them.