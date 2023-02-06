WISE ANNUAL CONFERENCE: EMPOWER YOUR WORKFORCE

BRADFORD, UK 12th January 2023 – Returners schemes, transferable skills, boosting staff confidence and more. Join WISE and partners as we inspire employers to recruit, support and progress women in STEM careers, while helping women themselves to recognise their potential and celebrate their achievements.

Taking place on March 21st 2023 at the IET London, this year’s WISE Conference will explore the key issues faced by STEM employers and employees with a view to creating an empowered and diverse workforce.

The conference theme was inspired by the chronic skills shortage in STEM combined with increased employee movement between companies in recent years. It is more important than ever for employers to recruit widely, as well as support, progress and retain their diverse talent. Innovative workplace initiatives will help them do this.

CEO of WISE, Kay Hussain, said: “We would urge all STEM employers looking to improve workplace diversity and inclusion to attend the WISE 2023 Conference. In addition to hearing invaluable insights from expert practitioners, ticket holders will be encouraged to participate in interactive workshops and breakout sessions based around key topical themes. They will also have ample opportunity to network with other STEM employers and employees. I can’t overstate the importance of becoming a part of our growing community of organisations and partners committed to achieving parity for women in STEM.”

Dr Merritt Moore – Keynote Speaker

We are excited to welcome our keynote speaker, the influential Dr Merritt Moore, a world-class quantum physicist and professional ballet dancer.

Dr Merritt Moore’s career in quantum physics combined with her experience as a professional dancer led to her developing industrial robots that mimic human movement. Dr Moore has been featured in TIME magazine, the Financial Times, BBC and Vogue, and her attendance at the WISE Conference 2023 promises to be one of the highlights of the day.

Dr Merritt Moore will talk about the challenges and synergy of pursuing two exceptional careers and the benefits of bringing one’s full self to work. She will explain how hugely different skill sets can be complementary, as well as how recognising transferable skills can lead to diverse, innovative, and happy employees.

A focus on returners, and how to entice talent

You probably know several experienced women that are currently on a career break, in fact a recent LinkedIn survey found that two-thirds of people take a break at some point in their careers.

STEM employers are beginning to recognise that women on a career break are often talented with many transferable skills, yet they remain a largely untapped pool of talent. With support and encouragement, such women can become invaluable members of the STEM workforce.

Several sessions at the 2023 WISE Conference will look at work done by pioneering companies to find, recruit and support such returners. It’s a topic of growing importance to WISE members looking to develop women into mid and senior STEM careers.

Female empowerment

Creating confidence among female staff is particularly important if they are to move into leadership positions. At this year’s event, several organisations will share details of initiatives that have helped women recognise their own leadership style as well as celebrate and be proud of their successes.

Work of this sort will help to create female role models making an organisation more attractive to early career women looking for a diverse and inclusive employer.

Networking opportunities and influential discussions

The WISE Conference will help organisations position themselves as an employment destination of choice, thereby increasing their ability to attract diverse talent. The conference will also provide networking opportunities for those looking for work or the next step in the career ladder, as well as a pool of potential employees for high-profile STEM business representatives looking to recruit female talent.

Be part of the conversation and help promote the event across your social channels over the coming months

Join WISE as well as our members and partners to help organisations recruit, support and develop women in the UK STEM workforce.