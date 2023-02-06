Your Bourse Introduces ‘Floating Leverage’ and ‘Floating Commissions’ Features for enhanced flexibility and risk management

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS 1st February 2023 – Your Bourse has announced the launch of two new features of its state of art execution engine and risk management platform – floating leverage and floating commissions.

These innovative features will give brokers greater flexibility in terms of the trading conditions they provide to their clients, as well as decreasing market risk for brokers.

Floating leverage allows brokers to dynamically change the leverage offered to their clients. The feature allows for greater flexibility in terms of the trade conditions offered as it can also be to change the leverage before market close/open, as well as during the news events; this means that brokers can respond quickly to market changes, and adjust their leverage automatically based on the predefined rules.

Floating commissions, on the other hand, give brokers the ability to adjust their commission rates on a trade-by-trade or client-by-client basis in real time. This feature can be used by both retail and institutional brokers depending on their business model. This feature is accessible on the MT4 bridge.

These features are easy to use and are available to all clients already using Your Bourse, as well as in the form of standalone plug-ins. They can be accessed and configured via the cloud portal.

In a statement made by Andrey Vedikhin, CEO of Your Bourse “We are always looking for ways to improve our platform and offer our clients the tools to grow their business and improve the trading experience for their clients. The introduction of floating leverage and floating commissions provides both.”





About the company: