A Short Story About а Candle Box That Changes the World

Things in our world today definitely don’t look like a utopia or a fairy tale. On the contrary, the state of the environment is so alarming, that it puts people into a state of anxiety and uncertainty.

No matter how many people change their daily lives and start making conscious eco-friendly decisions, the story is not going to change much until companies unite for a change.

One of the greatest enemies of the environment, as well as the villain of this story, is plastic.

Hundreds of brands today are fighting the extensive use of plastic by choosing sustainable packaging. If you own a brand for candles and home fragrances, we’re here to tell you a story about a candle box that could change the world.

Eco-Friendly Candle Packaging – How Does it Save the World

It is impossible to say that somebody is able to really save the world, especially an inanimate object. However, the world can only be saved by the collective action of many people.

By switching to cardboard candle box packaging, such as the one offered by ThePackLion.com, companies are giving their clients the opportunity to take collective decisions that contribute to environmental preservation.

Waste from plastic packaging is everywhere around the globe, even inside our bodies, as we consume microplastics that have polluted water and wildlife. Packaging actually forms about 1/3 of all waste on Earth.

If we do not collectively do something about plastic, no change is going to happen, and the state of the environment will only be growing worse.

That’s why if you sell candles, now is the time to opt for cardboard candle boxes, like the ones you can find at ThePackLion.com. That will be a contribution that could be a part of a domino effect that will create the change we are striving for.

Attacking the Root Cause

Switching to eco-friendly candle packaging is a way to attack the problem at its core because the need and demand for plastic packaging drops. Even though some types of plastic can be recycled, while its production continues at a high speed, there will be no significant change in the state of the world.

The whole Earth is actually being packed and wrapped up in plastic from packaging waste generated by us, humans. Taking into consideration the fact, that some types of it are not even recyclable, it becomes clear that somehow the use of plastic should be taken to the minimum.

The story might have a happy ending, but it would take time for companies to realize, that they can’t afford to use plastic for packing their products anymore. The source of the problem should be attacked by sustainable alternatives, such as environmentally friendly candle packaging.

Conscious consumers

Although things might sound quite alarming, you shouldn’t worry that much anymore, because now comes the good part of the story. More and more companies are realizing that the better option both for the environment and for their business is eco-friendly packaging.

In the near past sustainable alternatives were something new in the world of business, but nowadays they are becoming the new norm.

Consumers are growing more aware and they also demand from companies to switch to eco-friendly production. That is why nowadays the companies that are at the top of the market are the ones with high values regarding sustainability.

Have in mind, if you have a brand for candles and home fragrances, that many people who use these types of products tend to be sensitive people who care about the environment.

The more businesses offer their products in packaging that sends a clear message about the need to take action in order, the more clients feel hopeful that it’s possible to save the world. That creates a positive feedback loop which results in the domino effect.

If you are ready to become part of the change, visit ThePackLion.com for eco-friendly packaging solutions that also enhance your brand image and win customers over.

What is so Special About Eco-Friendly Candle Boxes

Now let’s talk more about how using sustainable candle box packaging actually helps candles and home fragrance businesses contribute to world change.

These boxes are made from all-natural materials, through processes that do not pollute the air or harm the environment. The total effect is a reduction of the carbon footprint by as much as about 70 percent.

The materials used for the production of the box make it completely biodegradable. It is also made from recycled materials and is recyclable itself.

Since it is compostable, that means that if not recycled, and instead thrown away, it will completely decompose and not leave any waste, which would be suffocating the planet.

Make sure to find a packaging supplier who also uses inks that are environmentally friendly for printing on candle boxes.