How to watch the 2023 Grand National: Live Streaming, TV Channel

The Grand National is one of the most-viewed horse races in the United Kingdom annually and there is always enormous interest in the event every April.

There are more ways than ever before to watch the Grand National, meaning whether you are at home or out on the go you will still have a variety of options to choose how you watch the big race.

It is estimated that 10 million people watch the Grand National each year in the UK, while global viewing figures are believed to be in the region of 500-600 million. You can be one of them by continuing to read on below and discover how you can watch the Grand National this year.

Grand National Live Streaming Betting Sites

One of the best available methods to watch the Grand National is through betting sites with live streaming services. There are a vast number of UK betting sites that offer live streaming on all UK and Irish horse racing, including the Grand National. By watching the Grand National this way, you can also place bets on the race on the same platform, which in turn will give you access to live stream other UK and Irish races throughout the year. The best betting sites for Grand National live streaming are:

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

Betfred – Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets

Betfred is one of the best horse racing betting sites in the UK, boasting one of the most impressive collections of existing customer promotions when it comes to horse racing bets. New customers that create an account with Betfred today can claim their impressive welcome bonus that features £40 in bonuses from a £10 qualifying bet.

bet365 – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Another one of the most well-known bookmakers in the United Kingdom is bet365, which has an enormous and loyal customer base behind it. bet365 have one of the most sophisticated online betting platforms and new customers can get £30 in free bets from a £10 qualifying bet when they register an account today.

William Hill – Bet £10 Get £10 In Free Bets

William Hill are one of the big boys when it comes to horse racing, having proved to consistently be one of the best operators in terms of value — particularly at the time of big events like the Grand National. William Hill are currently offering a bet £10 get £10 promotion for new customers that can be claimed today by clicking above.

BetVictor – Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

BetVictor’s current welcome offer is based around horse racing, making it a perfect match ahead of the Grand National. Sign up to BetVictor today to get £30 in horse racing bonuses, as well as a £10 slots bonus to use on the BetVictor Casino.

Betway – £30 Matched Free Bet If First Acca Loses + 50 Bonus Spins

Betway is serious about horse racing, with best odds guaranteed on UK and Irish racing and is also paying an impressive SEVEN places on the 2023 Grand National. Sign up today to get a £30 matched free bet if your first accumulator bet is a loser, as well as 50 bonus spins.

BetUK – Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets

Last but not least is BetUK, which is one of the best new names in the UK sports betting scene. Despite being a new addition, BetUK has a horse racing live streaming service to boast on their platform and are currently offering new customers the chance to get £30 in free bets from just a £10 qualifying stake.

TV Channel

Alternatively, there is the more traditional route of watching the Grand National, which will be broadcast live on two television channels in the United Kingdom. Those two channels are ITV1 and RacingTV, who regularly broadcast UK and Irish horse racing over the course of the year.

Watch on ITV

The most popular destination for UK and Irish horse racing on television is ITV, who broadcast free-to-air horse racing in the United Kingdom. Covering all major events including the Grand National, Cheltenham Festival and Royal Ascot, ITV is the terrestrial destination for most horse racing fans. Their award-winning coverage is led by Ed Chamberlain and features analysis from Sir AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald.

Watch on RacingTV

Alternatively, there is the option to watch the Grand National live on RacingTV. RacingTV is available on Sky channel 426 and on Virgin Media channel 536 via subscription. RacingTV currently costs customers £24.98 per month and allows you to watch live racing from 62 courses in Britain and Ireland.