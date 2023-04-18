8 Best Digital Gifts For Your Overseas Friends

When it comes to gift giving, it can be difficult to find the perfect present for someone who lives overseas. With the world becoming more and more digital, it’s now easier than ever to find gifts that can be sent and enjoyed digitally. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at eight of the best digital gifts for your overseas friends.

1. Crypto Voucher

With the rise of cryptocurrencies, a Crypto Voucher can be a great gift for someone interested in investing or trading. A Crypto Voucher is essentially a gift card that can be used to buy cryptocurrency. You can choose the amount of cryptocurrency you want to give as a gift and your friend can redeem the voucher on a cryptocurrency exchange platform. This gift can be a unique and interesting way to introduce your friend to the world of crypto.

Bonus points if they are already interested in the world of crypto. Plus, you can easily get your Crypto Voucher from OffGamers here.

2. Streaming Subscription Service

Streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime Video have become increasingly popular in recent years. Giving a subscription to one of these services as a gift can be a great way to help your friend relax and enjoy some downtime. These services offer a wide variety of movies, TV shows, and documentaries that your friend can watch from anywhere in the world.

In fact, they might already own a subscription, so you can ease their burden by paying off their future subscriptions.

3. Amazon Gift Card

An Amazon gift card is a great digital gift option for someone who lives overseas. With Amazon, your friend can purchase just about anything they need, from books to electronics to home goods. Amazon also offers international shipping, so your friend can receive their gifts no matter where they are in the world.

Additionally, if you give them an Amazon Gift Card to cover the cost of what they want, all they need to cover are the shipping fees.

4. YouTube Premium Subscription

YouTube is one of the most popular video-sharing platforms in the world. A YouTube Premium subscription can be a great gift for someone who loves to watch videos and wants to avoid ads while doing so. YouTube Premium also offers additional features, such as the ability to download videos for offline viewing and access to exclusive content.

You really can’t go wrong with a YouTube premium subscription since it is available worldwide and everyone uses it.

5. Gaming Subscriptions

If your friend is a gamer, a gaming subscription can be a great gift option. Popular gaming subscriptions include the Xbox Game Pass, PlayStation Plus, and Nintendo Switch Online. These subscriptions offer access to a wide variety of games and exclusive content that your friend can enjoy from anywhere in the world.

Your friends can explore new games and enjoy more game titles in their downtime. In fact, they could find a game that they could possibly fall in love with for life.

6. Audiobook

Audiobooks are a great gift for someone who loves to read but doesn’t always have the time to sit down and read a physical book. Services like Audible offer a wide variety of audiobooks that your friend can listen to on their phone, tablet, or computer. This gift can be a great way to help your friend relax and unwind while also expanding their knowledge and imagination.

Truthfully, audiobooks are the best for those who are constantly on the move. Some auditory people prefer listening to retain information rather than reading physical copies, so audiobooks work best for them.

7. Online Learning Subscription

If your friend is interested in learning something new, an online learning subscription can be a great gift option. Websites like Udemy and Coursera offer courses on a wide variety of topics, from photography to coding to marketing. These courses can be completed from anywhere in the world and can help your friend expand their skills and knowledge.

Plus, online learning subscriptions and courses would only bring benefits to your friends’ lives. Perhaps there’s a video editing course they’re interested in but never got around to starting. This could be the catalyst!

8. Discord Nitro Subscription

Discord is a popular communication platform that is used by gamers and non-gamers alike. A Discord Nitro subscription offers additional features, such as custom emojis and the ability to use animated GIFs as avatars. This gift can be a great way to help your friend personalize their Discord experience and show off their personality.

Overall, Discord is an easy-to-use platform that is widely used worldwide for people to connect with each other. Gifting your friends a Discord Nitro Subscription could be a fun venture, especially if they use Discord as a main form of communication.

In conclusion, digital gifts are a great way to show your overseas friends that you care. With the wide variety of options available, you can find a gift that fits your friend’s interests and personality. Whether it’s a Crypto Voucher or a streaming subscription service, your friend is sure to appreciate the thought and effort you put into their gift.