List revealed for those looking for a phone similar to the popular Samsung A14

Samsung is a leading manufacturer of smartphones, and the company has released several models over the years. One of the more recent models is the Samsung A14, which has become quite popular among smartphone enthusiasts. However, many people are curious about the phone’s size, and they want to know which phone it is the same size as. In this article, we will explore the Samsung A14’s size and compare it to other popular smartphones on the market.

The Samsung A14 is a mid-range smartphone that was released in 2020. It features a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels. The phone is powered by an Octa-core processor and has 4GB of RAM. It also has a 48-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The Samsung A14 is available in several colors, including blue, black, red, and white.

The Samsung A14 has a height of 158.4mm, a width of 74.7mm, and a thickness of 7.8mm. The phone weighs approximately 169g. The device is relatively lightweight and compact, making it easy to carry around. The phone’s design is sleek and modern, and it has a comfortable grip that fits well in the hand.

Now that we know the size and dimensions of the Samsung A14, let’s compare it to other popular smartphones on the market.

Samsung A14 vs. iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 has a 6.1-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the Samsung A14’s 6.4-inch display. However, the iPhone 11 is slightly thicker than the Samsung A14, with a thickness of 8.3mm. The iPhone 11 is also heavier than the Samsung A14, weighing in at 194g. In terms of height and width, the iPhone 11 is very similar to the Samsung A14, with a height of 150.9mm and a width of 75.7mm.

Samsung A14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S21

The Samsung Galaxy S21 is a high-end smartphone that was released in 2021. It features a 6.2-inch display, which is slightly smaller than the Samsung A14’s 6.4-inch display. The Samsung Galaxy S21 is also slightly thinner than the Samsung A14, with a thickness of 7.9mm. However, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is heavier than the Samsung A14, weighing in at 171g. In terms of height and width, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is very similar to the Samsung A14, with a height of 151.7mm and a width of 71.2mm.

Samsung A14 vs. Google Pixel 4a

The Google Pixel 4a is a mid-range smartphone that was released in 2020. It features a 5.8-inch display, which is significantly smaller than the Samsung A14’s 6.4-inch display. The Google Pixel 4a is also thinner than the Samsung A14, with a thickness of 8.2mm. However, the Google Pixel 4a is lighter than the Samsung A14, weighing in at 143g. In terms of height and width, the Google Pixel 4a is very similar to the Samsung A14, with a height of 144mm and a width of 69.4mm.

Samsung A14 vs. OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus Nord is a mid-range smartphone that was released in 2020. It features a 6.44-inch display, which is slightly larger than the Samsung A14’s 6.4-inch display. The OnePlus Nord is also slightly thicker than the Samsung A14, with a thickness of 8.2mm. However, the OnePlus Nord is lighter than the Samsung A14, weighing in at 184g. In terms of height and width, the OnePlus Nord is very similar to the Samsung A14, with a height of 158.3mm and a width of 73.3mm.

Overall, it can be seen that the Samsung A14 is a relatively compact smartphone, with a size that is similar to other popular smartphones on the market. While the phone is slightly larger than some mid-range smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 4a, it is still relatively lightweight and easy to carry around.

The Samsung A14 is a popular mid-range smartphone that has gained a lot of attention from smartphone enthusiasts. The phone features a 6.4-inch display, which is slightly larger than some mid-range smartphones but is still relatively compact and easy to carry around. When compared to other popular smartphones on the market, such as the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S21, the Samsung A14 is very similar in size and dimensions.

In conclusion, if you are looking for a compact and lightweight smartphone that is easy to carry around, the Samsung A14 is an excellent choice. The phone’s sleek design and modern features make it a popular choice among smartphone enthusiasts, and its size and dimensions make it a practical and convenient device for everyday use.