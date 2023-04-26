Manchester City vs Arsenal Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets with Betfred

Manchester City host Arsenal on Wednesday 26th of April at the Etihad Stadium in a potential Premier League title decider. Manchester City are on the ascendancy and have a Champions League semi-final and FA Cup final on the horizon and are full of confidence at the moment, having gone unbeaten in sixteen games in all competitions. Arsenal, on the other hand, have faulted at the wrong time, drawing their last three games after leading 2-0 in two of those games. Arsenal desperately needs a result against City to maintain their push and keep the pressure on Pep Guardiola’s in-form side.

Betfred, one of the leading players in the sports betting industry, love to give fantastic offers to their loyal customers and first-time players.

Manchester City vs Arsenal Match Preview

Manchester City swotted Sheffield United aside 3-0 over the weekend to reach the FA Cup final, and Arsenal dropped points for the third consecutive game drawing 3-3 with Southampton. Still fighting on three fronts, the juggernaut of City is crushing everything before them and the treble still remains in their own hands. Unbeaten in 16 games across all competitions, winning thirteen of them, a merciless Manchester City will give no quarter to a stuttering Arsenal side who suddenly lack belief and self-confidence in their ability.

Arsenal’s signs of frailty became apparent in the games against West Ham and Liverpool, both finishing as 2-2 draws after leading 2-0 in both games. Staring down the barrel 3-1 against a resurgent Southampton team last time out, all looked lost, however, Arsenal team did make a recovery to claw the game back to a 3-3 draw. Mikel Arteta’s team have hit a rocky patch of form at just the wrong time of the season, but a win at the Etihad would put them back on track as they search for a first Premier League title since 2003/04.

