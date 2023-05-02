Liverpool vs Fulham Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365

Liverpool will look to continue their resurgent form in the Premier League on Wednesday night when they host Fulham at Anfield. Jurgen Klopp’s team can create a buffer for themselves in fifth place with a victory, whilst also keeping their slip top-four hopes alive. As for Fulham, they will be hoping to end their two-game losing streak in the top flight.

Liverpool vs Fulham Match Preview

Liverpool are enjoying their football currently after picking up three wins on the bounce, beginning with a 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest. They went on to beat West Ham 1-2 away from home, before also getting the better of Tottenham in a thrilling 4-3 victory at Anfield on Sunday. In their last six Premier League home matches, Liverpool have picked up five wins alongside one draw, with it being their away form that has cost them a place in the top four.

Fulham have only one win in their last three matches, with that coming when they beat Leeds United 2-1 at Craven Cottage. Disappointment followed, going down 1-0 against Aston Villa, and 1-2 against Manchester City last time out. In their last six away matches in the Premier League, Fulham won twice, while also recording one draw and three defeats, but most Fulham fans will be glad to see their team comfortably clear of the relegation battle after a number of yo-yo years.

