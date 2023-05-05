Newcastle United vs Arsenal Betting Offer: Bet £10 and Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365
Newcastle United host Arsenal at St James Park on Sunday afternoon in a huge game in the Premier League. Newcastle look set to cement their place in the Champions League for next season after opening up a significant gap to fifth-placed Liverpool in the table. Arsenal, meanwhile, come into this game off the back of a 3-1 win against Chelsea in midweek.
Bet365 is one of the biggest players in the online betting industry and they have a fantastic welcome offer for new customers to claim in time for this fixture. Bet £10 on Newcastle United vs Arsenal on Sunday and get £30 in free bets. Find out how to claim this offer below.
18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission
How To Claim bet365 Offer
If you want to claim this bet365 welcome offer, you can do so in time for this week’s standout Premier League fixture. Following these steps, you can claim the offer in just a few minutes.
- Click the link above to be taken to bet365’s sign-up page
- Create an account with the bookmaker
- Make a first deposit and place a qualifying bet between £5 and £10 on a selection at odds of 1/2 or greater.
- Wait for your qualifying bet to settle and claim your free bets worth three times the value of your first qualifying bet.
- Add your selection/s to the bet slip and select ‘use bet credits’ to use your free bets.
As mentioned, this offer’s maximum free bet value is £30. You will need to make the maximum deposit of £10 to be rewarded with the £30 in free bets — if you deposit the minimum amount required of £5, you will be rewarded with £15 in free bets.
Newcastle United vs Arsenal Match Preview
Newcastle is a slight favourite for the game against Arsenal, especially with home advantage and the crowd acting as the 12th man. Newcastle come into this game in exceptional form and with three consecutive wins behind them. They started by smashing Spurs 6-1, dismantling Everton 4-1 and making easy work of Southampton, winning 3-1. Coming up against an Arsenal side still on the fragile side, Eddie Howe’s team will fancy themselves to upset the Gunners’ title hopes this weekend.
Arsenal have played some exceptional football and have been awesome on the eye this season, going from from fifth place last term to title contenders fighting Manchester City all the way. However, there are signs that Arsenal are feeling the pressure and are stuttering in their quest for title glory, while Pep Guardiola’s team go from strength to strength. Drawing three of their last five games alongside one defeat and a win against Chelsea last time out is not title-winning form by any means.
Offer Significant Terms and Conditions
- Available to new customers only. Make a qualifying deposit of £5 or more and claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account to qualify for 300% of Bet Credits, up to a maximum of £30 in Bet Credits. Once released, your Bet Credits will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.
- To release your Bet Credits for use, you must place qualifying bets to the value of your qualifying deposit (capped at £10), and they must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards this requirement.
- Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Paysafecard and all other prepaid credit and debit cards, where available, cannot be used for either your qualifying deposit or any subsequent withdrawal of returns from Bet Credits stakes unless we have successfully verified an accepted form of your Identity Documents. You have entered a Postal Verification Code (PVC), or we have successfully verified two accepted forms of your Identity Documents. See condition 2 of the full Terms and Conditions for details.
- Bets placed must meet certain conditions to count towards the release of your Bet Credits:
- Must contain at least one selection at odds of 1/5 (1.20) or greater.
- Only the largest cumulative stake on an individual selection within a market/fixture combination (pre-match or In-Play) will count towards the settled bets requirement.
- Where a stake has been partially Cashed Out, only the remaining active stake will count.
- Where a bet has been edited using our Edit Bet feature, only the new stake on the new bet will count.
- Fully Cashed Out, Instant Games, Gaming, Free Bets, void bets, and In-Play bets settled as a push or Fantasy Sports entries will not count.
- Your Bet Credits are non-withdrawable, and Bet Credits stakes are not included in any returns. Any returns from Bet Credits placed will be added to your Withdrawable Balance. Bet Credits cannot be used on certain products, offers/promotions and bet types. See full Terms and Conditions for details.
- Your Bet Credits will be forfeited and removed if your account is inactive for 90 consecutive days.