Tottenham Hotspur vs Crystal Palace – Free Bets and Betting Offers

Tottenham host Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham are going through a bad patch, losing three of their last games and are all but out of contention for a Champions League spot. Crystal Palace, however, have been rejuvenated since the arrival of Roy Hodgson, climbing out of the relegation zone and are more than comfortable from danger. This game promises to be a tricky affair for Spurs, who are in jeopardy of missing out on Europe altogether next season.

Tottenham vs Crystal Palace Match Preview

Losing three of their last four matches in the Premier League and conceding a shocking 15 goals during that time, Tottenham are limping towards the end of the campaign. Ryan Mason has inherited a mess of team that have won just one of their previous seven matches in the Premier League and haven’t kept a clean sheet in the league since February. Their form has reaffirmed fears about Harry Kane’s future at the club, with the 29-year-old scoring 25 goals in 34 league games despite his team’s poor form.

Crystal Palace, meanwhile, are clear of the relegation zone and have a new-found belief installed by Roy Hodgson. The Eagles now sit 11th in the table and still have an outside chance of finishing in the top half, with Fulham being just five points ahead of them. They have also won two of their last three matches away from home in the Premier League, scoring seven goals in those victories.