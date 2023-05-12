Brentford vs West Ham United Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets with Betfred

Brentford face West Ham United in a London derby at the GTech Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Brentford currently sit an impressive 9th in the Premier League table, while West Ham are 15th and may have one eye on the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final after pulling seven points clear of the relegation zone with three games to go.

Betfred is offering new customers the chance to claim an extremely impressive welcome offer this weekend. Bet £10 on Brentford vs West Ham United to get £40 in free bets. Read on to learn how to claim this standout promotion.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

How to Claim Betfred Offer

If you are interested in claiming this Betfred offer in time for the upcoming match, be sure to follow each of these simple steps.

Click the link to be taken to the Betfred sign-up page Enter your personal details, such as your name, address and date of birth Use promo code WELCOME40 to be eligible for the offer Place a first bet of £10 on a selection at odds of evens or greater Claim £30 in free bets as 3 x £10 free bets once your qualifying bet has settled

Brentford vs West Ham United Match Preview

Brentford had won back-to-back matches against Chelsea and Nottingham Forest before falling to a 1-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield last time out. The Bees have managed to win two of their past six home matches in the Premier League, drawing three and losing the other one, while also scoring nine and conceding eight goals. No team have drawn as many home matches this season as Brentford, who have split the points on seven occasions.

West Ham look back on their last three matches with two victories to show for their efforts. Against Manchester City, they left empty-handed after a 3-0 defeat, but they bounced back by beating Manchester United 1-0 last weekend. They followed that up with a 2-1 win against AZ Alkmaar in their most recent outing to give themselves the advantage heading into the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final next Thursday. The Hammers have lost four of their last six away games in the Premier League, winning the other two.

Betfred Offer Terms and Conditions

New 18+ UK customers only. Register using the promo code WELCOME40, deposit and place your first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within seven days of registration. The first bet must be on Sports. £40 in Free Bets and £10 in Free Spins (50x20p) credited within 10 hours of bet settlement. Free Bet stakes are not included in any returns. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D. and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.