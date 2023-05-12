Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets with William Hill

Crystal Palace face Bournemouth at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon in a meeting of two teams whose late-season form has seen them avoid the relegation battle. Currently 12th in the league, Crystal Palace’s fortunes have changed since the appointment of Roy Hodgson, while Gary O’Neil has taken his Bournemouth team on a remarkable run to end the season.

Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth Match Preview

Crystal Palace have lost two of their last three matches, first going down 2-0 in a meeting with Wolves. They replied by beating West Ham 4-3 in a thriller before losing again, this time 1-0 against Tottenham last weekend. Crystal Palace have only pulled off two wins from a possible six in recent Premier League matches on home soil. Of the remaining four matches, they drew three and lost one, as they scored seven and conceded six goals.

Despite losing their latest outing, results have generally been decent in the last three matches for Bournemouth. They first took out Southampton 1-0, before thrashing Leeds 4-1. The winning streak came to an end against Chelsea last time out though, who ran out 3-1 winners at the Vitality Stadium. Bournemouth’s away form has been stunning to say the least, having managed an impressive four wins in their six Premier League matches on the road. One more point would make it mathematically impossible for the Cherries to be relegated.

