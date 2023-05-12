Everton vs Manchester City Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets with bet365

Everton face Manchester City at Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon in a fixture with huge ramifications at both ends of the Premier League table. Everton are still just two points above the relegation zone heading into the weekend’s round of fixtures, while Manchester City are still chasing the Premier League title.

Everton vs Manchester City Match Preview

Everton have seen it all in their last three matches, which saw them earn four points. First, they went down 4-1 against Newcastle, before picking up a 2-2 draw against Leicester at the King Power Stadium. Their latest match brought a stunning 5-1 win away to Brighton, giving the club’s supporters a new-found confidence that they could in fact avoid relegation. However, with only two wins in their last six at home, they will need to improve at Goodison Park in their last two if they are to retain their Premier League status.

Manchester City are flying at this moment in time, winning each of their last two league games against West Ham and Leeds before facing Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals on Tuesday. An extremely high-quality match saw the teams draw 1-1, leaving the tie hanging nicely in the balance ahead of the return leg this coming week. Manchester City have been outstanding on their travels lately, winning five of their previous six away matches in the Premier League and have scored 30 goals on the road this season.

