Southampton vs Fulham Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets with William Hill

Southampton face Fulham at St. Mary’s Stadium this Saturday in a fixture which could see the home side’s relegation confirmed. Eight points from safety with three games to play, the Saints would need an almighty miracle to have any hope of avoiding the drop.

New customers at William Hill are treated to the opportunity of claiming £30 in free bets this weekend by placing a £10 bet on this match. Read on to learn everything you need to know about this terrific offer and how to claim it today.

18+ Gambling Can Be Addictive. Please Play Responsibly. BeGambleAware GamStop Gambling Commission

How to Claim William Hill Offer

If you want to claim this William Hill welcome offer, be sure to follow each of the steps below.

Click the link above to be taken to William Hill’s sign-up page

Create an account with the bookmaker

Enter the William Hill promo code ‘R30’

Make a first deposit and place a qualifying bet of £10 on a selection at odds of 1/2 or greater

Wait for your qualifying bet to settle and claim your £30 in free bets

Southampton vs Fulham Match Preview

Southampton endured a tough spell in their previous three matches, which brought three defeats. They lost 1-0 against Bournemouth, and 3-1 to Newcastle, before the penultimate nail in the coffin of a 4-3 defeat to Nottingham Forest last time out. With only one win in their last six at home, most supporters have already accepted the team’s fate to be a Championship side next season. No team has conceded more goals at home this season than Southampton, who have shipped 31 in 17 matches.

Fulham responded well to their narrow defeats against Manchester City and Liverpool last time out by thrashing Leicester City 5-3 at Craven Cottage in a result made to look more favourable for the visitors by two late goals. Marco Silva has done a tremendous job this season, leaving the London side well clear of the relegation battle that many expected them to be scrapping in for much of this season. Currently 10th in the table, they can almost guarantee a top-half finish with two wins in their last three games.

Offer Terms and Conditions

a) The promotion runs from 00:01:00 (UK time) on Wednesday, 13th April 2022, until otherwise cancelled by us in accordance with these promotional terms (the promotion period).

b) The promotion is only available on sportsbook excluding Virtual markets (Virtual horse racing, Virtual greyhound racing, Virtual football and any other Virtual product(s) launched by William Hill from time to time) (the promotion markets).

c) This promotion is not available to new accounts where funds are paid by PayPal, Neosurf, Paysafe, Nuvei Apple Pay, NETELLER, Skrill, ecoPayz, Kalibra/Postpay or William Hill PLUS Card.

d) Place a minimum stake of £10 (the minimum stake) from your main balance to opt into the promotion.

e) The £30 of Free Bets will be credited to your account once the qualifying bet has settled and will expire if not used within 30 days (bonus period). Any bonus that has not been redeemed before the end of the bonus period will be deleted.

f) The bonus is non-refundable and cannot be withdrawn as cash.

g) The full value of the bonus should be redeemed in one stake. Any portion of the bonus that is not staked will be voided. A bonus can only be used once.

h) The promotion in pound sterling is only available to new customers in the United Kingdom. If you take part in the promotion, you will not be eligible for any other new customer promotion. The promotion is unavailable in the shop or through our TV betting service.

i) If you cash in your bet, your stake will no longer constitute a qualifying stake for participation in this promotion.

j) Customers who reside in Northern Ireland and have a fully registered William Hill online account have a free entry route for this promotion. To enter the promotion, customers residing in Northern Ireland should contact Live Chat, state the name of the promotion and request entry. Only customers able to prove that they are residents in Northern Ireland will qualify for the free entry route.