Traditional and New Businesses – Prone to Fraud

Any business can become a victim of fraudulent activities, liable to fraud due to the large volume of transactions, high-profit margins, and hard-to-reach sources. Ignoring the security measures to protect your resources can cost millions in loss. It is a good idea to have a strong security system in place from the start.

Every business setup has a different setup to carry out financial transactions and other business matters. Traditional businessmen usually have an accountant who will manage their records. He will produce financial reports for the company, but that’s not always going to be enough.

At the same time, businesses also need to take care of the technological side of the business. Some entrepreneurs even hire cybersecurity specialists who specialize in information technology or computer crimes, as well as forensic accountants who are trained in detecting fraud and criminal activity. Despite these measures, no business is 100% secure against external and internal thefts. This article is going to explore some of the most popular and damaging frauds that businesses and economies had to face.

Events where Scammers got Successful

Today’s businesses are way more secure in terms of physical and digital security protocols. Hackers try to breach the security walls, but it is not easy. The nature of the financial business makes these setups most attractive to scammers and robbers. Here are some events in financial history that will always be remembered.

The Great Mining Robbery

Third-world countries are full of natural resources, but they always fail to manage these resources effectively. The same happened in the Democratic Republic of Congo, where a few shell companies purchased mines for the lowest possible value and then sold these mines to actual potential buyers for a lot higher value.

Roughly, this deal robbed US$1.36 billion from the local government as profit was grabbed by those shell companies. This all happened due to poor control of the departments and internal corruption; those contracts were legal, so the government could not do much about the financial fraud.

E-Skimming

Not only the common online users get scammed online, but businesses also become victims of these frauds. Hackers breach the security of online stores, and they plant their bugs to control the transaction and details of the customers. While interacting with online sites, make sure to use safe and secure sites only. Apart from skimming, here are some major scams that are happening these days:

Phishing scams

Advance fee fraud (419 scams)

Fake online auctions

Online dating scams

Identity theft

Pyramid schemes

Tech support scams

Online sites should be protected at any cost as financial details are sensitive data. The use of RNG and other technologies ensures a safe environment for everyone.

UK Bonds

No one can imagine losing £292 million in one day. This incident happened in the City of London, where John Goddard was walking down the street with a briefcase full of bonds. He was mugged by an unknown person, and he lost this huge amount within seconds. These bonds were as good as cash, as the owner could use these bonds anywhere, just like normal cash. Later, the suspected mugger was found shot dead, but this incident still remains one of the most popular accidents involving money.

Facebook and Google lost €90 million.

Between 2013 and 2015, Facebook and Google were sent fake receipts, and these companies kept paying for these invoices. This online scam was successfully conducted by A Lithuanian man, Evaldas Rimasauskas. He was familiar with the financial infrastructure of both tech giants, and he started sending fake invoices worth millions of dollars.

These invoices had authentic signatures from the relevant departments and contracts. So, the finance department did not suspect anything fishy during the period of two years. After two years, both companies suspected the anomaly in audits, and they decided to take legal action against the person involved. Only half of the stolen money was recovered, and the culprit was arrested. Despite all the illegal activities, one has to admit that the culprit was a genius person, as it is not easy to scam such big companies.

Technologies are Vulnerable

Online stores, sites, and businesses have improved their security measures to whole new levels in recent times. At the same time, hackers have also become quite smart. They are always trying to breach into the systems by detecting the possible vulnerabilities in the systems.

Business owners and consumers need to be cautious about selecting any online source for financial transactions. The same goes for online casinos, where only legit and licensed casinos can offer you the desired level of security. Here are some common mistakes that lead to data breaches in businesses:

Weak or Default Passwords

Lack of Regular Software Updates

Insufficient Employee Training

Insecure Network Configurations

Lack of Data Backup and Recovery Plan

Insufficient Physical Security

At the end of the day – the financial world is full of risks, and this is easy to forget. On the one hand, this is a result of the nature of the business, but on the other hand, businesses should always provide a secure environment for their users and customers. Investors expect the highest level of security from companies, so these businesses are forced to spend more money in order to please their investors.

Financial businesses use advanced security protocols to avoid any sort of fraud or scam. The digital world can be quite confusing for many. Every transaction will be well-processed and can be verified by the relevant authorities. These heists were successful due to many reasons, like the involvement of management or poor security measures. Businesses are always focused on making their security measures foolproof, and these steps cost them millions of dollars.