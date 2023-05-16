From Gig Economy to AI Economy: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Freelancers

AI is revolutionizing the way certain industries operate. Everyone from freelance writers to graphic designers, and even healthcare professionals are impacted by this new technology. “A recent report from Goldman Sachs estimates around 300 million jobs could be affected by generative AI, meaning 18% of work globally could be automated—with more advanced economies heavily impacted than emerging markets.” (Forbes, 2023)

In the freelance world, there are two sides to the AI coin. With the invention of ChatGPT freelancer writers are able to generate ideas and even write full articles, though not recommended. AI cannot replicate human tone and emotion, making the content fall flat in comparison.

Social Media marketing professionals benefit from task automation and visual creation with AI tools. Graphic designers can benefit from tools that create imagery and analyze customer preferences. A drawback might be that clients looking for design work may utilize AI services instead of hiring freelancers.

AI has greatly impacted the freelancer market both in positive and negative ways. Freelancers are both nervous and excited about the potential surrounding this new technology. Will AI replace freelancers’ jobs? Or become an asset to aid freelancers in their work?

Though there is the potential for AI to advance and provide opportunities, it also brings about intensified competition in the freelancer market. AI algorithms can match freelancers with clients based on skills, ratings, and previous work, making it crucial for freelancers to differentiate themselves and showcase their unique skills. Establishing a strong personal brand, cultivating specialized expertise, and delivering exceptional quality work are essential for freelancers to stand out in an increasingly competitive landscape.

In addition to AI bringing tools that benefit businesses seeking work normally done by freelancers, there are now ethical concerns surrounding the freelance market. The AI platforms and algorithms raise questions regarding fairness, bias, and transparency. For instance, Algorithms used for talent selection may inadvertently choose freelancers based on demographic or other factors rather than skill. The issue also arises with trusting freelancers as the AI platforms used to write content are becoming increasingly popular. Many companies are utilizing tools that check for AI or plagiarized content. This is a new concern that both freelancers and companies are now dealing with.

Google, who is no stranger to filtering automated content in recent years, announced in February of 2023 that they will be keeping a close eye on AI-generated content and prioritizing top-quality content. Google recognizes that AI can be a tool in aiding writers to produce content but they will be flagging any content created for the sole purpose of ranking on Google’s search engine. “Poor quality content isn’t a new challenge for Google Search to deal with. We’ve been tackling poor quality content created both by humans and automation for years. We have existing systems to determine the helpfulness of content. Other systems work to elevate original news reporting. Our systems continue to be regularly improved.”(Google Search’s guidance about AI-generated content,2023)

On a positive note, AI has also provided job opportunities for freelancers such as editing AI content. Freelancers that are adapting to the change have begun to post gigs on websites like UpWork and Fiverr pertaining to AI editing. AI-related tasks, such as training data sets, developing chatbots, and creating personalized user experiences, have become sought-after skills in the freelance market. Freelancers who can acquire AI-related skills are more likely to secure projects and long-term collaborations.

AI’s impact on the freelancer market is revolutionary, bringing both opportunities and challenges. Freelancers who leverage AI-powered tools can enhance their efficiency, expand their skill sets, and secure high-demand projects. However, they must also navigate ethical concerns surrounding the use of AI. As the world is turning toward automation and some jobs are becoming obsolete, the freelancing world appears to be ok thus far. Businesses are still looking for that added human touch that only a person can provide. Time-saving is still a priority and editing AI-generated content will be a highly sought-after skill.

The freelancer market, though heavily impacted, can benefit from the use of Artificial Intelligence but will require that freelancers continuously adapt. They must embrace this new technology and uphold ethical standards in order to thrive within the ever-changing AI world.