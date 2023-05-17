Smartworks Expands Its Horizons with Diverse Clientele

In today’s ever-evolving business landscape, adaptability and diversification have become critical factors for success. Smartworks, India’s largest managed space operator for large enterprises and MNCs, has exemplified this principle by expanding its client base beyond the tech sector. By embracing a diverse range of clients, including manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, finance, consulting, and more, Smartworks has reduced its dependency on any single industry. This strategic move mitigates risk and opens up new avenues for growth and innovation.

According to a recent media article, non-IT and IT services account for 54% of Smartworks’ business. This is far higher than the broader real estate market, where they account for 40% of the inventor. The offices of manufacturing companies now account for 12 per cent of Smartworks’ space capacity. Pharma and healthcare companies are at 4 per cent, while finance and consulting companies account for another 12 per cent.

How is this diversification benefitting Smartworks?

1) Sector Agnostic Clients: One of the primary advantages of diversifying its clientele for Smartworks is the ability to cater to various businesses across various sectors. Smartworks has become an attractive choice for every industry today by offering flexible and tailored workspace solutions. This inclusivity enables the flex space operator to provide a collaborative environment that fosters cross-industry innovation and knowledge sharing.

2) Reduced dependency on one industry: While the tech sector has been a significant driver of demand for flexible workspaces, Smartworks recognized the importance of reducing reliance on any single sector. By diversifying its client base, Smartworks has effectively mitigated the potential risks associated with over-dependency. This strategic move has positioned the company to withstand market fluctuations and ensures stability in the long run.

3) Thriving Ecosystem: Diversifying its client base has benefited Smartworks and created a thriving ecosystem within its workspaces. By bringing together companies from different industries, the company fosters a unique environment for collaboration and cross-pollination of ideas. This synergy sparks innovation and offers opportunities for networking, partnership, and growth for all clients, irrespective of their sector.

4) Innovation through Collaboration: Smartworks’ commitment to sector-agnostic clients has resulted in a rich tapestry of diverse expertise under one roof. By encouraging collaboration and knowledge exchange, Smartworks enables its clients to tap into a vast pool of skills and experiences. This collaborative environment serves as a breeding ground for innovation, where ideas from different sectors can intersect and create transformative solutions.

5) New Growth Opportunities: Diversifying its client base has reduced risk and opened up new growth opportunities for Smartworks. By catering to various industries, the company can expand into emerging sectors, capturing untapped potential and staying ahead of market trends. This flexibility allows Smartworks to adapt to changing client needs and seize opportunities in diverse sectors.

Smartworks’ strategic decision to diversify its clientele beyond the tech sector demonstrates its forward-thinking approach and commitment to long-term growth. As the company continues to expand its footprint, its ability to cater to a diverse range of businesses positions it as a leader in the flexible workspace industry. The flex space operator has afootprint of 8 Mn sq.ft, highest in the industry and plans to reach 25-30 Mn sq.ft. by 2026. It is currently present across 12 cities (Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Indore, and Ahmedabad) with over 40 centres to cater to the growing office space demand for enterprises.