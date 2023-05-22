Insurevision.ai Becomes a Member of NVIDIA Inception, Spearheading Automotive Industry Advancements

Today, Insurevision.ai proudly announces its participation in NVIDIA Inception, an esteemed program dedicated to nurturing startups that are revolutionizing various industries through technological advancements.

Founded by Mark Miller, Insurevision.ai is focused on enhancing loss ratios within the automotive industry with the ultimate goal of reducing accidents and saving lives. Leveraging the powerful NVIDIA Orin platform, Insurevision.ai has developed an advanced AI dashcam. By deploying multiple real-time computer vision models, the system effectively monitors various aspects of driver behavior and intelligently identifies pre-accident indicators, including emotional state and driver road attention, in real time, with the aim of preventing accidents.

By joining NVIDIA Inception, Insurevision.ai gains invaluable access to NVIDIA’s cutting-edge solutions in the automotive sector. This collaboration empowers Insurevision.ai to design its solutions in alignment with the NVIDIA DRIVE strategy. As Insurevision.ai progresses from providing insurance solutions to automotive fleets towards the realm of semi-autonomous vehicles, the Inception program also facilitates collaboration with leading industry experts and other AI-driven organizations.

Mark Miller, the founder of Insurevision.ai, expresses his enthusiasm, stating, “NVIDIA is the forefront AI company of our time. We are thrilled to be part of the Inception program and work alongside NVIDIA to achieve our company’s objectives.”

NVIDIA Inception plays a pivotal role in supporting startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping, and deployment. As an Inception member, Insurevision.ai gains access to a tailored set of ongoing benefits, including NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support, and technology assistance, which provide essential tools for startup growth.