The Best Way to Find BigCommerce Developer for Your Online Store

Whether you are a small-scale or medium-sized retailer looking to sell your products online, BigCommerce has all the solutions for your business. With its easy-to-use interface, you can take advantage of product listing, inventory, payment, or customer service without hassle.

However, without a developer, the process of creating a desktop BigCommerce website or app can be overwhelming. Thus, trusting professionals become the only way to bring your online store vision to life.

In this article, we’ll dive into the nitty-gritty of choosing the right developer for your business who can manage, customize and ideate your store to edge ahead in the competition.

What are Things to Consider Before Hiring a BigCommerce Developer?

Here are the few essentials you need to consider before you proceed to hire an E-commerce developer for your BigCommerce:-

Domain expertise

The candidate must have a good understanding about the domain, which is BigCommerce, to know the work in the website. It will help them to tackle any of the challenges that shall come in future.

Visual Design Proficiency

The developer should have a good grasp of the design concepts and an understanding of how design plays a core role in attracting customers and providing a delightful user experience.

Specialization in Multiple Areas

The developer also must have some distinct skills that set them apart from the crowd. It will allow them to handle additional tasks as per the variety of natures in the business.

Technical Prowess

Search for a developer having the potential to operate different programming skills, like PHP JavaScript, jQuery, AJAX, CSS3, HTML5, etc. Their way of technical redaction of your company will ensure a smooth process in all functioning.

Theme customization

The customizing theme is an indispensable part of an e-commerce store. Before you hire BigCommerce developers to support your theme design of the store, ensure that the developers can automate their designs according to your preferences.

Storefront APIs

The developer must have indigenous knowledge about how to work with Storefront APIs to maintain shopping cart functionality. It can help to manage orders and checkouts.

Before launching a successful store, consider hiring an efficient BigCommerce developer possessing these relevant skills.

Communication Skills

Bigcommerce developers also need to communicate well while doing any transaction with the clients. They should be expert in managing all requirements relating to the customers timely & efficiently. It revolves around giving them a timely review, processing the work at hand, etc. A perfect communication always ensures transparency in the relationship between clients and customers.

How to Find Your Best BigCommerce Developer?

Want to hire Bigcommerce Developers for your business? Don’t fret.

Here is a step-by-step process that will help you estimate your requirements while hiring a BigCommerce developer for your website development.

Begin by approaching a design agency and putting your requirements in their mind to tailor the portal accordingly. You can refer to the following checklist, if you’re interested in hiring a proficient developer for your BigCommerce development.

Determining Business Goals

If your business goal is to align your target audience with your brand, you should hire an e-commerce developer with the tailored ability to meet the standards of your website. To do that, you have to communicate everything to the developer agency, so they can understand the specifics of your business and improve the overall performance of your website.

Budget for Development

Try to make sure your budget for hiring a developer does not take effect on your total revenue. Double-check or negotiate with your e-commerce developer before finalizing the prices.

Selecting the Candidates

Determining your goal, you can start shortlisting the competent candidates who will best understand your requirements and perform effectively. The candidate should have a wholesome apprehension of what qualities your business needs to achieve to fulfill your desires in the business. Include the candidate’s strengths, exceptional qualities, and back records with their previous clients to assess their capabilities. Thereby, following the reviews and ratings, you can go ahead & hire a responsible candidate to tailor your business.

Allocating Tasks to Your Developers

Once you hire your developers, you need to allocate your tasks and deliberate the working process to your developers. Also, try to get their input based on their experience tailored to your business.

Giving Feedback to the Agency

After starting to work with the shortlisted developers, track their work & results to maximize your business. Try to get new insights that they have, which might improve the scalability of your business. Based on your scrutiny, give feedback to the development agency to aid you with reasonable solutions.

Places to Find Best E-Commerce Developers

There are numerous places to find a competent E-Commerce developer for your BigCommerce development. However, here are some top places you should consider to find the best E-Commerce developers.

Upwork

The Upwork platform boasts many highly-skilled and professional developers who can give optimized solutions to your business. You can just simply create an account in the Upwork platform, then put your details & rates, and start looking for competent candidates to employ in your business.

Freelancer.Com

Freelancer is another platform where you can get highly proficient eCommerce developers with satisfying past customer experience. You can go through the profile, ratings, and reviews to decide on ending up with a freelance developer.

Social Media Platforms

You can also find specialized BigCommerce developers on different social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter & LinkedIn. Simply put your requirements or search by position & get a pool of talents available. You can search, compare their working experience & rates and finalize your decision to hire a competent e-Commerce developer.

BigCommerce Partner’s Directory

BigCommerce official directory can provide you with a lot of certified developers who have proven experience and records in the field of e-Commerce. So, consider hiring an expert who will give you the necessary expertise & proficiency in building your website.

Toptal

Toptal is one of the freelancer recruiting platforms known to provide pioneer freelance developers or agencies which provide developmental services to your business. They are also affordable and can customize your website to meet your goals in the industry. It is an extremely reliable platform that evaluates the eligibility of each freelancer before enrolling in the platform.

So, it enlists only the best candidates and gives them chances to be listed as the top performers. In this way, it streamlines the process for you to recruit freelancers.

Final Thoughts

When recruiting freelancers or a research developer to manage your business portal in a BigCommerce site, consider the prerequisites and benchmarks to find the perfect developer for you. You can also take help from any references or suggestions from people who belong to the same industry as yours to have great choices to advance the development of your portal.