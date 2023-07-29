Randy Meisner: Founding member of the Eagles, dies at 77

The bassist had endured numerous afflictions in recent years and personal tragedy in 2016 when his wife, Lana Rae Meisner, accidentally shot herself and died. Meanwhile, Randy Meisner had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had severe issues with alcohol, according to court records and comments made during a 2015 hearing in which a judge ordered Meisner to receive constant medical care.

The Eagles are sad to report that founding member, bassist, and vocalist, Randy Meisner, passed away last night (July 26) in Los Angeles at age 77, due to complications from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary disease (COPD),” reads the band’s official statement. The post also included the following remembrance from the Eagles: “Randy was an integral part of the Eagles and instrumental in the early success of the band. His vocal range was astonishing, as is evident on his signature ballad, Take It to the Limit.

Meisner wrote “Take it to the Limit” one night at his home in Los Angeles. I was feeling kind of lonely and started singing ‘All alone at the end of the evening, and the bright lights have faded to blue.

However, he will be best remembered for his work with the Eagles (usually billed as “Eagles”), the bestselling American band of the 1970s. Meisner became one of the group’s founding members after he had been recruited into Linda Ronstadt’s backing band. At a Ronstadt gig at Disneyland in California in July 1971, Meisner appeared alongside Glenn Frey, Don Henley and Bernie Leadon – and the quartet formed the Eagles later that year.

He was born on March 8, 1946 in Scotts Bluff, Neb., but regularly returned to Los Angeles to pursue his music career. He played on sessions for John Stewart and Compton & Batteau until he was recruited by John Boylan to perform with Linda Ronstadt alongside her backing musicians Henley and Frey (Leadon was working with the Flying Burrito Brothers at the time, Ronstadt told Billboard, and he later joined Meisner and Leadon as the founding members of the Eagles.

Evolving from country rock to hard rock, the Eagles turned out a run of hit singles and albums over the next decade, starting with “Take It Easy” and continuing with “Desperado, Hotel California” and “Life In the Fast Lane” among others. Although chastised by many critics as slick and superficial, the Eagles released two of the most popular albums of all time.