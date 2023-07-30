Katie Ledecky: most individual golds at world championships

The 26-year-old American won the 800-meter freestyle on Saturday at the world championships to become the first swimmer to win six golds in the same event at worlds. It was also her 16th individual world title, breaking a tie with Michael Phelps for the most golds at worlds.

At the World Aquatic Championships in Fukoka, Japan, Ledecky collected her 16th world title by winning the 800-meter freestyle, her favorite distance, with a time of 8:08.87. It marked her sixth consecutive time winning that distance — the longest ever streak in a single event in the championships’ history.

As the greatest female swimmer in history and the rock of the U.S. team for more than a decade, Katie Ledecky has accumulated quite a laundry list of accomplishments, including her cache of Olympic and world championship medals, her prodigious world records and the now-iconic photos of her races when she wins and no one else is in the picture.

She clocked 8 minutes, 8.87 seconds, giving her the 29 fastest times in history. She won her first Olympic title in the 800m free at age 15 in 2012 and is undefeated in the event since.

Ledecky finished the world championships in Fukuoka, Japan, with two golds (800m and 1500m frees) and two silvers (400m free, 4x200m free relay). There is still one more day of competition, but Ledecky’s events are done.

I really didn’t even know I was going to achieve that until people started telling me. It’s cool,” the seven-time Olympic gold medalist said.

I’m just always trying to think of new ways to improve. I mean, I’ve already got everything turning in my head right now. I kind of wanted to be better than I was tonight,” Ledecky said, twirling her right hand beside her right ear, trying to stir up ideas. “I’m pretty tough on myself, but I think I have found the balance of being tough on myself but also having that grace.

She largely confirmed her place in swimming going into the meet: dominant in the two distance events, a medal contender in the 400m free (she also took silver at the Tokyo Olympics) and a leader for the 4x200m free relay (she dropped the individual event from her worlds schedule the last two years, at least in part due to its overlap with the 1500m, but swam the fourth-fastest relay split of the 32-swimmer field).