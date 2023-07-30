Michelle Yeoh: Jean Todt After a 19-Year Engagement

Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends,” the wedding program read. “We are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!”

Yeoh made history this past March by becoming the first actress of Southeast Asian descent to win a best actress Oscar for her role as Evelyn Wang in “Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Yeoh and her new husband haven’t shared any details about their wedding just yet. The post also shared that the newlyweds were surrounded by loving family and friends, who were so happy to celebrate this special moment.

While details of the wedding have mostly been kept under wraps, Massa’s Instagram post offered a peek inside the intimate ceremony which took place in a historic villa in a leafy suburb of the Swiss city.

Today after 6992 days, on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the program for the ceremony read. For the big day, Yeoh wore a nude lace dress with a silk bodice, while in another image, she could be seen wearing a white silk button-down with a matching white tiered skirt.

This past March, Yeoh became the first Asian actress to take home the gold statue for a lead actress. “Ladies, don’t let anybody tell you you are past your prime,” she said during her acceptance speech, before adding backstage, “Tonight, we frickin’ broke that glass ceiling. This is for the Asian community, but for anybody who’s been identified as a minority. We deserve to be seen.

Since then, they have been by each other’s sides for pivotal moments, including for Yeoh’s 2023 Oscar win, when she made history as the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress.

Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the note read.