Mike Fleiss: Where Is He Now and How Did He Get There?

It’s hard to keep up with a Hollywood reality TV producer as busy as Mike Fleiss. Never one to rest on his laurels, the ambitious writer recently wrapped on the horror movie Possessions, and he has a TV show based on the scary film franchise Hostel in the works.

But the good news for fans is he plans to jump back into the reality TV space and come up with the kind of innovative content that made him a small-screen force to be reckoned with.

“I’m going to do more reality shows,” Fleiss shares. “I’ve got some, but I really want to get back to doing sort of edgy controversial content because I think we [have] all got to fight for freedom of expression and free speech.”

That doesn’t mean the multifaceted creator will limit himself to television projects. Keeping it in the family, in May he wrapped up work on a project with his son.

“My son was a producer on Possessions,” Mike Fleiss says of the flick. “So I got to work with my son on that. We did that movie with Yeardley Smith’s company, Paperclip.”

And his creativity reaches beyond the entertainment sector. When he’s not on set, Fleiss says you can find him fishing, surfing, and snacking on jalapenos. His pepper passion led him to launch his own restaurant, Toreados in Lake Oswego, Oregon. The Tex-Mex dining experience is a peppery palace with flaming-hot foods and kicky cocktails. Eventually, he hopes to bring those peppers to the mass market.

“We’re talking about that now. We’re finishing the next steps,” Fleiss informs.

What makes his productivity all the more remarkable is that he never planned on doing the Hollywood thing.

Fresh out of the University of California, Berkeley, where he studied journalism and was the executive editor for campus publication The Daily Californian, Fleiss fulfilled his dream of becoming a sports reporter and writer. But he soon realized that print media was on the wane, so he shifted gears to take the road to show business. While he loved The Howard Stern Show and The Simpsons, since childhood he’d been enchanted with the work of producing legend Aaron Spelling, who brought viewers beloved masterpieces such as The Love Boat, Charlie’s Angels, Dynasty, Beverly Hills 90210, and Melrose Place.

His initial greenlighted project came while he was working his first production job under the watchful eye of Stephen Chao, then the head of Fox Television. Fleiss, who reveals that he constantly comes up with new show ideas, impressed Chao with his ability to whip up pitches at the drop of a hat. One of those ideas, Before They Were Stars, was immediately picked up. The show was based on random footage of celebrities who starred in commercials before they hit the big time — commercials Fleiss had been cataloging in his mind since he was a little kid.

“It had a fun sort of quality to it,” Fleiss recalls.

Since then, Fleiss has become a household name, with more than 30 years in Hollywood, thanks to his ability to develop engaging entertainment — and he has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

Mike Fleiss says he’ll just keep cranking out fresh, hot ideas. Akin to the earliest days of his career, he says he’s still brainstorming his next big project.

“I trained my brain, or tried to at least, to generate material,” he admits. “And so I don’t even know if I could shut it off, frankly. Sometimes I try to shut it off, but it still keeps going.”