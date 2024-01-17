Are Home Level 2 EV Chargers Expensive? If you have a 240 outlet in your garage you can benefit from Level 2 charging, which is much faster than Level 1 charging. Many EV owners with a 240 outlet in their garage opt to install a Level 2 charger which offers even faster charging. Telgeoot Level 2 EV Charging Station – UL Certified Indoor/Outdoor – WiFi Enabled（Now on sale for $349 (get coupon for an additional 10% off）

Home Level 2 EV chargers offer a faster and more convenient way to charge EVs compared to standard household outlets. However, one crucial question looms large in the minds of potential EV owners: Are home Level 2 EV chargers expensive? In this article, we’ll explore the factors influencing the cost of these chargers and weigh the considerations for consumers.

Factors Affecting Home Level 2 EV Charger Costs:

Charging Power (kW):

The charging power of a Level 2 EV charger significantly impacts its cost. Higher charging power allows for faster charging times, but it often comes with a higher price tag. Consumers must assess their charging needs and vehicle compatibility to determine the optimal charging power for their situation.

Brand and Model:

Different brands and models offer varying features, quality, and durability. Well-established brands with a reputation for reliability may come with a higher upfront cost. However, the investment in a reputable charger can pay off in terms of long-term reliability and performance.

Installation Requirements:

Professional installation is typically required for Level 2 EV chargers. The installation process may involve factors such as the distance from the electrical panel, the need for additional wiring, and any potential infrastructure upgrades. Installation costs contribute to the overall expense of adopting a home charging solution.

Smart Charging Features:

Many modern Level 2 EV chargers come equipped with smart features such as connectivity to mobile apps, scheduling, and energy management. While these features enhance user experience and control, they may contribute to a higher initial cost.

Are Home Level 2 EV Chargers Expensive?

The perception of whether home Level 2 EV chargers are expensive depends on individual circumstances. While the upfront costs can range from $500 to $2,500, excluding installation, it’s crucial to consider the long-term benefits. Home charging provides convenience and flexibility, eliminating the need to rely solely on public charging infrastructure.

Top 5 Things to Know When Buying a Home EV Charger

ome charging stations are a convenient way to supply your electric car battery with its daily electricity needs. If you’re looking for a charging solution, here are some factors every electric vehicle driver should consider when buying an EV home charging station.

Home Charger Location Matters

While many EV drivers have garages, some may need to install their home charging station outdoors, where it is less protected from the elements. When buying an EV charging station, pay attention to the charging unit’s durability: will it last when exposed to sun, wind, and water in the long term? The Telgeoot level 2 charger will. Outdoor-rated and UL listed, the Telgeoot electric vehicle charger features a waterproof and durable case.

When installing your electric car charging station, look for the right location. With its 20-foot charging cable, longer than most home charging stations of comparable price, the Telgeoot electric car charger gives greater flexibility over where it can be installed.

Keep Size in Mind

Many electric vehicle charging stations are too big and bulky to move or require permanent hardwiring by an electrician, but with its 240-volt NEMA plug and easy-mount design, Telgeoot can be installed in the most convenient locations.

Installation Doesn’t Have to Be Hard

No one wants to spend hours installing an electric vehicle charging station, and many people often hire electricians to install their home charging stations. Installation costs can vary and should be taken into account when purchasing EV charging equipment. The Telgeoot home car charger (plug-in version) is easy to install because it comes with a NEMA compatible plug. Telgeoot charges Tesla cars with a Tesla-provided adapter, too.

You Can Charge Your Car from Your Couch

The Telgeoot residential smart charger is connected to your home WiFi network, which allows you easy access to all functions of your charging device from your smartphone, personal computer or tablet. Through the simple and intuitive app and dashboard, you can start or stop the charging session, set reminders, manage charging schedules (to maximize use of cheaper or renewable energy), and view your charging session history.

When You Charge Affects Your Electricity Bill

Utility electric rates vary at different times of the day, depending on the overall usage of the grid. As electric cars require a lot of electricity, it can cost more if you charge your electric car at home during peak times, especially with other electrical appliances turned on. However, with Telgeoot WiFi connectivity, your home charger can charge your car automatically during the off-peak times that you select, which can bring electricity costs down and reduce the toll on the power grid.

Are Home Level 2 EV Chargers Expensive? In weighing the costs of home Level 2 EV chargers, consumers should consider their specific needs, vehicle compatibility, and budget constraints. While the upfront investment may seem substantial, the long-term benefits, combined with potential government incentives, make home charging an attractive and accessible option for EV enthusiasts.