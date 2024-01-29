IELTS score for Canada PR in 2024 for Tech Professionals

Canada is the place for tech professionals with many interesting job opportunities available in 2024. All you need to do is to be at the right place and at the right time. After all, tech is going to be the new language of the world.

With AI and Data analytics dominating all the businesses, Canada wants to be on the top of their game. Since 2020, the tech talent force in Canada has risen to 15.7%. This means that the tech market has added up to 15,000 professionals.

Two cities with the best Canada PR eligibility for tech professionals are Montreal and Ontario. Most of the tech professionals came here between 2017 and 2022. Other cities in Canada have also followed with

a) Vancouver – 69% rise

b) Calgary – 61%

c) Waterloo area – 52%

d) Edmonton – 45 %

Demand for Tech Professionals in Canada for 2023

According to a report by the Technology Councils of North America and Canada’s Tech Network, more than 32,000 workers have moved to Canada. To be eligible for any tech jobs there are many immigration programs.

But what you need to migrate as a tech professional is to adhere to Canada PR eligibility requirements. Since it is a points-based system for Express entry system you need to score a minimum 67 out of 100. Another way is to move through Provincial Nominee programs like the Alberta Tech Pathway.

Many of the policy changes also reflect the attitude of Canada towards emerging tech talent. From April 2022 to 2023 more than 15,000 tech professionals have come to Canada. India as a matter of is the largest generator of the growing tech force.

Tech Field Hiring Areas in 2024

DevOps

Digital transformation

Security and privacy

Artificial Intelligence

Automation

System upgrades

Data Integration and Analytics

Pathways to Move to Canada as a Tech Worker

Express Entry Path

For tech workers, the application management system of Express Entry is one of the best routes for permanent residence. They can choose any of their 3 economic immigration programs. This path is also the best for tech workers who have no previous work experience.

Only those applicants who are eligible by scoring a minimum of 67 are eligible to enter the pool to be scored on the Comprehensive Ranking System. Factors like age, language (determined by IELTS score for Canada PR in 2024), education, arranged employment, and adaptability.

Getting a high CRS score more than the cut-off score grants you permanent residence. For this, you receive an ITA. There is a high demand for tech-based positions in Canada. Many provinces also invite applicants from the Express entry pool.

The Provincial Nominee Tech Pathway

Tried your luck in Express entry but without any progress. Canada has started its own provincial program way of entering Canada. If you have an Express Entry profile and a good IELTS score for Canada PR in 2024, you can gain as much as 600 CRS points.

Here are some tech jobs in demand for 2024

Developer or Programmer

Business System Analyst Administrator

Data Scientist or Analyst

Solutions Architects

IT Project Manager

Blockchain Engineer.

UX Designer.

There are PNP programs that directly invite from the Express Entry pool to apply for nomination. Some of the popularly chosen PNPs by tech workers are:

OINP – Human Capital Priorities Stream

As a tech worker if you have no job offer, this is your ideal stream to apply for Canada permanent residency. Within this stream, draws are conducted regularly in the form of targeted tech draws.

You need to an ITA from this province to even apply, so make to get that. There is a target-based CRS range which is created to decide which applicants get a NOI (Notification of Interest). If you got this, you are qualified to apply for nomination in 45 days of getting a nomination.

Some of the jobs are in these targeted occupations are:

Software engineers and designers

Computer programmers and interactive media developers

Computer engineers

Web designers and developers

Database analysts and data administrators

Computer and information systems managers

PNP tech pathway for British Columbia

The best thing about this tech PNP route is that it speeds up your application processing for applicants carrying job offer. This is for one of the top 27 priority-based tech professions. What is so special about this pathway for Canada PR eligibility?

This stream for tech workers does not need a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA). But what is issued by the province is a “Letter of Support” to successful applicants who have nominations. This can be used to apply for Canada work permit then.

Some of the priority driven tech jobs are:

Telecommunication carriers’ managers

Computer and information systems managers

Data scientists

Cybersecurity specialists

Business systems specialists

Information systems specialists

Database analysts and data administrators

Computer systems developers and programmers

Accelerated Tech Pathway by Alberta

Tech workers with job offers from Alberta are offered an accelerated tech route for Permanent residence by Alberta Immigrant Nominee Program (AINP). For eligibility under this stream, you need applicants should have job among 37 tech professions.

This can also be a job from a Canadian employer in any one of the targeted tech sectors of Alberta. This program works under the Express entry stream of Alberta. Which is why the applicants should be qualified for the province based Express entry-based stream.

Similar to BC, this route also offers letters of support to nominees used to apply for work permit. Some qualified tech jobs are:

Computer and information systems managers

Cybersecurity specialists

Business system specialists

Information systems specialists

Web designers

Software engineers and designers

Computer systems developers and programmers

Software developers and programmers

Conclusion

Want to know more about the Canada based tech pathways? Come to Nationwide visas, the Best Visa consultants in Mumbai for timely assistance for all your Canada visa needs.