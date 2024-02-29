UK Self-Employment Hasn’t Been This Low In Nearly 10 Years

New Analysis Reveals UK Self-Employment Is Approaching a 10-Year Low

Year

Self-Employed Individuals (Millions)

Percentage Growth

Percentage of the Total Workforce Who Are Self-Employed

Number of Self-Employed Individuals in Top Industries (Millions)

2012

4.22

–

13.1%

Construction (1.33), Professional Services (1.14)

2015

4.68

10.9%

13.7%

Technology (1.68), Consulting (1.05)

2019

5.02

7.3%

14.1%

–

2020

4.30

-14.3%

12.5%

Digital Marketing (1.65), Freelance Services (1.18)

2023

4.24

-1.4%

11.5%

Remote Services (2.20), Online Education (1.65)

Data shows the lowest share of the UK workforce who are self-employed in nearly 2 decades.

There’s been a total decrease of 15.5% in self-employed individuals in the UK since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

2 million self-employed individuals in the UK work remotely, indicative of the wider shift towards remote working.

A new analysis of the UK’s employment landscape shows a huge decrease in self-employed individuals in the UK since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The analysis by Business Coach Academy shows that self-employment is approaching a 10-year low, and the share of the UK workforce currently self-employed hasn’t been this low in almost two decades. It also shows the changes in the top industries for self-employment, which reflect the events of the past few years.

Self-employment in the UK saw its peak towards the end of 2019, with just over 5 million self-employed individuals commanding a formidable 14.1% of the total UK workforce.

However,2020 saw a sharp decrease in self-employed individuals. The decrease of almost 15% was due almost entirely to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw nearly 400,000 UK businesses close their doors in the space of a single year.

Self-employment hasn’t even come close to recovering to pre-pandemic numbers and has even continued to decline into 2024. While a slight recovery occurred in 2022, this was followed by a quick correction as a result of economic and geopolitical turmoil.

Business Coach Academy Founder, Zander Woodford-Smith, had this to say: “A lot of this is to be expected. Of course the events over the last few years have had a terrible impact on small businesses in the UK. But the data also shows that now is a great time to become self-employed. The competition is dwindling, and you have a chance to get in early before the self-employment landscape makes a full recovery.”

There’s also been a gradual, yet large, shift in the sector-wise distribution of self-employed individuals. In 2012, construction commanded a huge portion of the self-employed cohort, with over 1.3 million self-employed people involved in the industry. But after 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, there’s been a shift towards industries such as digital marketing, remote services, and online education, indicative of the resilience & adaptability of UK businesses.

“It’s difficult to say what the future of self-employment in the UK will look like. There’s been little sign of recovery. But while the numbers of self-employed persons may have decreased, people are adapting, shifting more towards the realms of digital & remote business. This is great to see and may be an indicator that there are brighter days ahead for UK self-employment,” said Zander.