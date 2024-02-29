UK Self-Employment Hasn’t Been This Low In Nearly 10 Years
New Analysis Reveals UK Self-Employment Is Approaching a 10-Year Low
Year
Self-Employed Individuals (Millions)
Percentage Growth
Percentage of the Total Workforce Who Are Self-Employed
Number of Self-Employed Individuals in Top Industries (Millions)
2012
4.22
–
13.1%
Construction (1.33), Professional Services (1.14)
2015
4.68
10.9%
13.7%
Technology (1.68), Consulting (1.05)
2019
5.02
7.3%
14.1%
–
2020
4.30
-14.3%
12.5%
Digital Marketing (1.65), Freelance Services (1.18)
2023
4.24
-1.4%
11.5%
Remote Services (2.20), Online Education (1.65)
- Data shows the lowest share of the UK workforce who are self-employed in nearly 2 decades.
- There’s been a total decrease of 15.5% in self-employed individuals in the UK since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- 2 million self-employed individuals in the UK work remotely, indicative of the wider shift towards remote working.
A new analysis of the UK’s employment landscape shows a huge decrease in self-employed individuals in the UK since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The analysis by Business Coach Academy shows that self-employment is approaching a 10-year low, and the share of the UK workforce currently self-employed hasn’t been this low in almost two decades. It also shows the changes in the top industries for self-employment, which reflect the events of the past few years.
Self-employment in the UK saw its peak towards the end of 2019, with just over 5 million self-employed individuals commanding a formidable 14.1% of the total UK workforce.
However,2020 saw a sharp decrease in self-employed individuals. The decrease of almost 15% was due almost entirely to the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw nearly 400,000 UK businesses close their doors in the space of a single year.
Self-employment hasn’t even come close to recovering to pre-pandemic numbers and has even continued to decline into 2024. While a slight recovery occurred in 2022, this was followed by a quick correction as a result of economic and geopolitical turmoil.
Business Coach Academy Founder, Zander Woodford-Smith, had this to say: “A lot of this is to be expected. Of course the events over the last few years have had a terrible impact on small businesses in the UK. But the data also shows that now is a great time to become self-employed. The competition is dwindling, and you have a chance to get in early before the self-employment landscape makes a full recovery.”
There’s also been a gradual, yet large, shift in the sector-wise distribution of self-employed individuals. In 2012, construction commanded a huge portion of the self-employed cohort, with over 1.3 million self-employed people involved in the industry. But after 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic in particular, there’s been a shift towards industries such as digital marketing, remote services, and online education, indicative of the resilience & adaptability of UK businesses.
“It’s difficult to say what the future of self-employment in the UK will look like. There’s been little sign of recovery. But while the numbers of self-employed persons may have decreased, people are adapting, shifting more towards the realms of digital & remote business. This is great to see and may be an indicator that there are brighter days ahead for UK self-employment,” said Zander.