Shareholders Call for Immediate Review of Lottery.com Chairman Matthew McGahan’s Practices

In response to recent disturbing reports of mismanagement, shareholders of Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY) have set in motion an independent audit of the company’s activities. The situation grew more concerning following Matthew McGahan’s transition from an independent director to taking on multiple key roles, including Chairman, CEO, President, and Company Secretary, actions that violate NASDAQ regulations and cast doubts on the firm’s ethical practices and transparency.

It has been shockingly uncovered that, under McGahan’s directive, Lottery.com’s management and its external consultants were unjustifiably awarded 3,253,147 shares, a clear infraction of both NASDAQ regulations and the internal by-laws of Lottery.com Inc., leading to a [dilution of shareholder value] and compelling shareholders to demand immediate rectification.

The violations entail:

Infringement of Rule 5635(d): The allocation by the LTRY board of an excessive 3,253,147 shares to its executives and external consultants, amounting to an astonishing 44.2% of LTRY’s total existing shares, starkly contravenes Rule 5635(d). This rule necessitates the prior consent of shareholders for any issuance surpassing 20% of the outstanding shares or voting entitlements. Contravention of the Lottery.com 2021 Incentive Plan: The process of distributing shares was executed in blatant disregard of the conditions set out in the Lottery.com 2021 Incentive Plan. The count of allocated shares substantially overshoots the plan’s prescribed limits, deeming the distribution unauthorized and invalid. Groundless Allocation to External Advisors: An inexplicable 300,000 shares have been allocated to LTRY’s external advisors, with no substantial justification for such an extensive allocation. The absence of detailed disclosures regarding the engagements with these external consultants and their pending liabilities raises serious doubts about the authenticity and rationale behind these allocations.

A spokesperson for the shareholders remarked: “Considering these grave violations, we, the shareholders, demand immediate action to deny the registration of LTRY shares to the members of the Board of Directors and external advisors named in the S-3 Form dated February 12, 2024. These individuals include Matthew McGahan, Robert Stubblefield, Gregory Potts, Barney Battles, Christopher Gooding, Paul S. Jordan, Tamer Hassan, Amar Ali Law PLLC, Randall Lanham, Esq., Andrew R. Korn, Esq., and Andrey Nikitin who was previously convicted of fraud [and served time in jail] as Andrey Ryjenko and is now hiding behind his wife’s surname.”

Lottery.com shareholders are determined to exercise all legal options available should these shares be improperly awarded to the outlined individuals. They call for absolute accountability, transparency, and strict adherence to corporate governance standards from Lottery.com Inc.

Additionally, a thorough investigation is being conducted into McGahan’s historical dealings, notably his involvement in PPE supply to the UK Government during the Covid-19 outbreak and his association with the UK charity, Mask Our Heroes.

The findings from this independent financial intelligence analysis are expected to be disclosed in the near future.

