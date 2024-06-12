The Access Group and Visier Collaborate to Bring People Analytics to UK Customers

Visier, the globally recognised leader in people analytics and workforce solutions, announced an embedded analytics partnership with The Access Group today at CIPD’s Festival of Work event. The Access Group is a premier provider of business management software in the UK, Ireland, USA, and Asia Pacific.

Through this collaboration, thousands of The Access Group’s customers will gain access to people analytics insights previously only available to large enterprise organisations. Visier’s Alpine platform and analytics engine is seamlessly integrated into The Access Group’s new AI-assisted PeopleXD Evo and PeopleHR Evo suites.

“Organisations who truly understand their people are best equipped to realise their full value,” said Zack Anderson, GM embedded, Visier. “At Visier, we strongly believe that businesses of all sizes should have access to people analytics. This partnership with The Access Group, our first of its kind in the UK, will extend in-depth employee data and insights to organisations who in the past may have primarily relied on intuition and instinct in their people related decision-making.”

CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, asserts that data is one of four types of evidence that people professionals need to be comfortable using to make sound business decisions.

“Regardless of the size or geographic location of an organisation, businesses are all facing the same labour challenges,” said Charles Butterworth, MD of Access People, a division of The Access Group. “I’m confident that bringing simplified people analytics to our customers will level the playing field, help their HR teams design and implement appropriate programs, and measure their effectiveness in delivering against overall business objectives.”

To learn more about Visier’s embedded partnerships visit: https://www.visier.com/embedded/