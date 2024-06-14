A New Stage in the World of P2E Games: Vladimir Okhotnikov Predicts a Turning Point in the Industry

An expert article has been published that, in which the key features of P2E games and forecasts for their future in the next few years are described based on analytics. Vladimir Okhotnikov, a well-known crypto enthusiast and an author of articles on financial topics, presents insights about the future of gaming.

Vladimir Okhotnikov about the future of P2E games

In the modern world of the gaming industry, much attention is paid to developments that provide participants with the opportunity to earn real money. Such games, known as P2E (Play-to-Earn), are becoming increasingly popular. Vladimir Okhotnikov predicts that they will have a significant impact on the market in 2024.

Gaming industry experts confirm: a breakthrough is on the doorstep. Vladimir Okhotnikov, a well-known specialist, having conducted many years of research on the gaming market, shares his optimistic forecast. According to him, in the next two years we will see those games that can become a real hit and change the established rules in the industry.

The study touches on the key points that determine the success of projects in the gaming field. According to Vladimir, “out of a hundred new developments, only two or three will be able to survive.” He considers the important factor of triumph not so much the exciting gameplay as a well-thought-out reward system.

Vladimir Okhotnikov states: “Without sustainable tokenomics, the game is doomed to failure. I suggest using real Real World Assets (RWA) in the gameplay. This will redefine virtual reality, opening up new possibilities for gamers.”

The integration of material assets into metaverses, as Okhotnikov states, will bring significant changes not only to the world of gaming, but also to business processes. In the article, he shares insights on how these games can accelerate the mass adoption of blockchain and cryptocurrencies into everyday life.

The article also examines failed releases and successful GameFi games, showing readers useful lessons from past experiences. Projects such as CryptantCrab, EOS Knights and Prospectors are examined, with the help of which the reasons for their popularity or the failures of these developments are analyzed.

Vladimir Okhotnikov’s forecasts are based not only on warnings. According to him, AR, VR, and metaverses unleash unlimited possibilities for creating exciting game worlds. This explosion of innovation provides software creators with modern tools to deliver immersive and exciting games.

“Despite all the challenges and difficulties facing developers, the potential benefits from producing games that combine elements of GameFi, RWA, and NFT are enormous,” the authors of the article came to this conclusion.

