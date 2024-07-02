Pro Auction to Unveil Prestigious Fine Art Collection at The Dorchester Hotel London

Pro Auction is excited to announce an exclusive auction featuring fine classic and modern art on behalf of The Dorchester Hotel, London. This prestigious event comes in the wake of the iconic hotel’s extensive refurbishment.

The auction will take place on July 16, 2024, in the hotel’s luxurious ballroom. It will feature an exceptional collection of art and sculptures from renowned artists such as Luigi Mayer, Antonietta Brandeis, and Alexandre Defaux. Mayer, an Italian-German artist, was one of the earliest and most important late 18th-century European painters of the Ottoman Empire. Brandeis, a Czech-born Italian artist, is celebrated for his landscapes, genre scenes, and portraits. Defaux, a French artist, studied under Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot and was a member of the Barbizon School.

The auction offers a wide selection of art across multiple genres, providing a unique opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts to acquire rare and valuable pieces. Viewing is open on July 15, 2024, between 12 noon and 6.00pm. The sale will be live and webcast from the hotel starting at 10:00am on July 16, 2024.

The Dorchester Collection is a portfolio of the world’s foremost luxury hotels in Europe and the USA, each reflecting the distinctive culture of its destination. The Dorchester Hotel, London, is a flagship property within this esteemed portfolio.

The hotel’s recent head-to-toe renovation, spearheaded by renowned interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR), seamlessly blends the 1930s glamour inherent in the property’s DNA with contemporary authority. Rochon’s design draws inspiration from the hotel’s prized position in Mayfair, situated on the fringe of Hyde Park. The first phase of the renovation was unveiled in December 2022, including the forecourt, entrance, lobby, The Promenade, and Artists’ Bar, all designed by PYR. The legendary James Bond-inspired Vesper Bar (formerly The Bar at The Dorchester) was transformed by Martin Brudnizki Design Studio.

The newly designed guestrooms and suites, considered the highlight of the renovation, feature new furnishings, technology enhancements, and vibrant splashes of colour. These elements preserve the hotel’s luxurious reputation while infusing it with a contemporary air, ensuring it remains a modern icon.

Pro Auction is a leading auctioneer specialising in the hospitality industry, and luxury goods. With a commitment to excellence, Pro Auction offers unparalleled expertise and service to collectors, dealers, and enthusiasts worldwide. The sale of artworks follows successful auction of the furniture and fittings at the hotel conducted last year.

