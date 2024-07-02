The Savoy Hotel London Announces Exclusive Auction Event

The Savoy Hotel, renowned for its luxury, history, and prestige, is poised to captivate the world once more with an extraordinary auction event. As The Savoy embarks on a transformative refurbishment while remaining open to guests, over 1,800 captivating articles will be up for sale.

The Savoy, a Fairmont Managed Hotel, has been at the forefront of the luxury hotel scene for over 130 years, offering guests an experience that continuously evolves to meet the desires of the modern traveller. Situated in a prestigious location near London’s most famous attractions, The Savoy’s upcoming auction promises to be a monumental event, offering an extensive range of items that have graced its rooms and halls.

Among the remarkable lots on sale are treasures from the Personality Suites, named after some of the most famous guests who have stayed at The Savoy. Bidders will have the chance to acquire memorabilia linked to stars like Frank Sinatra, Marilyn Monroe, and Sir Winston Churchill. Owning an item from these suites is not just about luxury; it’s about owning a piece of history. Imagine the stories these artifacts could tell—the conversations, the decisions, and the moments of reflection that took place in their presence.

The auction will feature an array of fine art, bespoke furniture, and handcrafted luxury pieces that have adorned The Savoy’s elegant rooms. From intricately designed mirrors and plush sofas to exquisite tables and chairs, each item has been selected for its quality and historical significance. The collection includes items from the hotel’s 267 luxury rooms and suites, decorated in either an elegant Edwardian or Art Deco style.

This auction is more than just a sale; it is a landmark event that has captured the attention of collectors and enthusiasts from around the world. Pro Auction, the specialist hospitality sector auction house, will conduct the sale.

Simon Rose, the auction director, described it as a “landmark event for both The Savoy and us.” The auction is expected to draw significant interest, offering a rare and exciting opportunity for bidders to connect with The Savoy’s rich history.

The first phase auction will be held in The Savoy’s iconic ballroom on August 8th, 2024, starting at 10.00am. Viewing is by appointment on August 7th, 2024. The sale catalogue is available at Bidspotter.

In addition to the guestroom furniture, the iconic Thames Foyer at The Savoy will be undergoing a major transformation. Bookings for the Thames Foyer will close on Thursday, August 22, 2024. The next day, on August 23, a public auction will be held to sell the contents, spearheaded by Pro Auction, in preparation for a full renovation of the space.

The Thames Foyer is set to reopen in early November 2024 with a completely new design, name, food and beverage concept, and menu. Known for being the heart of The Savoy, this glass-domed atrium has been the home of the famous Savoy afternoon tea for over a century. The reimagined space aims to elevate the experience for The Savoy’s discerning clientele, turning it into a vibrant new dining destination on London’s culinary scene.

Commenting on the renovation, Managing Director Franck Arnold says, “This is going to be a complete transformation of the Thames Foyer and Upper Thames, and we are so excited to unveil our new, vibrant dining destination and outlets later in the year. The new dining concept will harmoniously blend tradition with innovation, ensuring our guests have the perfect setting to relax, drink, and dine, and enjoy a truly unique Savoy experience.”

The Savoy’s history is rich and illustrious, with a legacy that spans over 130 years. Built by Richard D’Oyly Carte, the hotel has hosted the most glamorous, famous, and fashionable people since its opening in 1889. From Sir Winston Churchill to Marlene Dietrich and Marilyn Monroe, The Savoy has always been a beacon of luxury and style.

Pro Auction has a burgeoning reputation as London’s leading auction house, following sales at some of London’s most respected establishments, including The Dorchester, The Lanesborough, Mandarin Oriental, and Simpson’s in the Strand. This particular auction will be conducted by an expert team of auctioneers, ensuring a seamless and prestigious event.