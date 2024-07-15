Privacy in the Digital Age: Leveraging Temporary Phone Numbers for Enhanced Security

Data leaks and hacks are quickly becoming commonplace, even for popular websites and apps. This is why online privacy means a lot these days. Finding out that your private data has fallen into the hands of fraudsters is no doubt very frustrating. You can use a fake name and photo when signing up for online services, however, it won’t fully protect you as there is still one thing that many users don’t even think about.

It’s our personal mobile phone numbers that we disclose for verification purposes when registering. If the platform you sign up for encounters security issues, it is likely that this data will be leaked and will appear on the black market. To maintain more privacy, except for fake credentials, it is also better to use a temporary phone number. This feature has multiple advantages that make it an effective solution for those who care about their online privacy.

No personal data is required

It is not possible to buy a SIM card from a cellular operator without disclosing personal data. Regardless of country, a potential customer has to provide a passport or ID card. But this is unnecessary when it comes to obtaining a temporary number. You can take advantage of this solution by going through a simple registration procedure on one of the relevant online services.

In most cases, there is only a need to provide and verify an email address to get full access to numbers for verification from different countries around the world. This way, users don’t have to worry about possible data leaks or hacking as their most important personal data isn’t stored anywhere and remains hidden.

Unavailable for messaging or calling

Temporary numbers are very similar to standard numbers. However, they are not intended to receive text messages or calls from other people. Their only purpose is to receive text messages with verification codes from websites and apps and nothing else. Because of this, even if fraudsters somehow find out about your temporary phone number, they won’t be able to attack you with spam. It’s just a set of numbers that works one way.

Untraceable

Tracking actual location of the person by phone number is difficult even if we are talking about regular phone numbers. It requires using special tools most of which are not available to everyone. But even those tools that are private will not help with completing this task when it comes to temporary numbers. Every such number operates on a special online server and has a static location that doesn’t change if its user moves somewhere.

There is also an additional feature that can help to preserve even more privacy in this regard. It is about using numbers issued in other countries. You are not restricted to do this. For example, while staying in the same country, you can receive SMS China, Canada, Chile, or from any other country. Going this way will only add a few points to your online privacy level.

Service for obtaining temporary numbers

There are many different providers on the internet to choose from, although it is important to make the right choice. Not all of those platforms offer quality numbers at an affordable price. We recommend using solutions from established and trusted providers such as SMS-Man.

This service provides temporary phone numbers in almost 200 countries that can be used to register with over 1,000 different websites and apps. Check steps below to learn how to get temp phone number with them:

Create a profile on sms-man.com. Log in to the platform and top up your balance using a suitable payment system. Select the country of issue for number on the main page of the website. On the same page, select the website or app for which it will be used. Make the purchase.

That’s it. You can use the purchased temporary number to register on the chosen platform like a regular number, thus becoming more confidential online.