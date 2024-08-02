Marie de Bono’s Hypnotherapy Success Story

Marie de Bono, award-winning owner of Hypnotherapy DeBono and Clinical Hypnotherapist, is making significant strides in the field of hypnotherapy by dedicating her expertise to helping individuals overcome burnout and improve their intimate relationships.

Hypnotherapy DeBono has been in operation for three years, during which time Marie has earned a reputation for addressing burnout and relationship issues, with a special focus on sexual health. Offering both online and face-to-face hypnotherapy treatments, her successful clinic has transformed the lives of over 400 clients and counting. Results have included helping a 73-year-old experience her first orgasm, assisting a fellow therapist in overcoming delayed ejaculation, enabling a client to have penetrative sex for the first time without pain, and improving sleep quality for medical doctors.

Her clients also include CEOs needing support in making better decisions at work, preparing their personal lives, and overcoming burnout. An OBE award-winning client has been supported through leaving a sexless marriage and starting a new life and business helping women.

Marie’s achievements have been recognised with the Service Excellence Award for London and the South East in 2024/25. Her practice boasts 36 Google reviews and five video testimonials.

Marie’s belief that “sexy is a state of mind” and her openness in discussing sex have allowed her clients to achieve remarkable results. She emphasises the importance of a healthy sex life and loving relationships for overall well-being. Her unique background and diverse skills from various industries have given her a profound understanding of human behaviour and communication.

Battling severe dyslexia, Marie left school unable to read or write, labelled as “lazy and stupid” by teachers who discouraged her dreams. However, inspired by dyslexic role models like Richard Branson, Tina Turner, and David Bailey, Marie was determined to prove her detractors wrong.

Marie’s career has spanned various industries, from beauty and hospitality to fashion and marketing. Despite initial success, burnout often set in, affecting her business and personal life. She also faced challenges with an autoimmune disease, Lupus, likely brought on by stress.

Her early experiences with negative perceptions of sex in previous relationships added to her struggles, but these obstacles fuelled her determination to succeed. Now, in a loving and stable relationship with her partner, Gary, her past experiences have empowered her to become who she is today: a successful businesswoman, talented hypnotherapist, and proud mother of two teenage boys.

The passing of her father led Marie to reflect on her life and rekindled her curiosity about hypnosis, a fascination she had since childhood. This renewed interest led her to train under Matthew Cahill, an ex-Commando and renowned hypnotherapist. Despite her dyslexia, Marie excelled in her training, gaining a comprehensive understanding of hypnotherapy, hypnobirthing, sexual health, and weight management.

Marie de Bono continues to inspire and empower others through Hypnotherapy DeBono. Her clients’ successes are her greatest rewards, and their stories motivate her to keep transforming lives.

For more information, visit www.hypnotherapydebono.com.