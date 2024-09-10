Sara Qazi: A Financial Visionary Championing Carbon Capture and Sustainable Investments

Sara Qazi, a seasoned financial advisor at Raymond James, has a career deeply rooted in financial stewardship and strategic planning. With nearly three decades of experience, Qazi has carved a niche for herself, not only in guiding high-net-worth individuals towards financial success but also in advocating for a transformative technology: carbon capture and storage (CCS).

The Science of Carbon Capture

In the escalating fight against climate change, Sara recognizes the dual potential of CCS. It can potentially mitigate the adverse effects of greenhouse gas emissions and may present an innovative avenue for financial growth and investment opportunities.

Carbon Capture involves capturing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions—whether directly from industrial sources or the atmosphere—and storing them underground, effectively removing them from the carbon cycle. The technology’s multifaceted approach includes post-combustion capture, pre-combustion capture, and the promising direct air capture, each addressing specific emission sources and scenarios.

Carbon Capture’s Role in a Sustainable Economy

Sara Qazi highlights the critical role CCS plays in decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors like cement, steel, and chemical production. By implementing CCS in these industries, we can significantly reduce their carbon footprint, paving the way for a more sustainable future.

As a financial advisor, Qazi sees the growing interest in sustainable investments. She believes investors are increasingly recognizing the possibility of CCS to generate potentially attractive returns while contributing to a cleaner planet.

Financial Growth and Implications

Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) presents a compelling financial case with several positive implications. Implementing carbon capture, can open up new revenue streams through carbon credits and tax incentives, as governments and organizations worldwide seek to reduce emissions. A prime example is the U.S. 45Q tax credit, which provides up to $50 per ton of CO2 stored underground. CCS also enables industries to meet stricter environmental regulations without sacrificing productivity, preventing potential fines and operational shutdowns.

Investing in carbon capture technology can attract environmentally conscious investors and consumers, boosting a company’s reputation and market value. For instance, a study by the Global CCS Institute found that companies with CCS projects have a higher market value than those without. Moreover, carbon capture and storage can future-proof businesses against rising carbon prices and create new jobs in the engineering, construction, and maintenance sectors, contributing to economic growth. The IEA estimates that CCS could create up to 15 million jobs globally by 2050.

Social Impact and Environmental Equity

Qazi’s enthusiasm for CCS extends beyond its financial implications. She views it as a tool for social justice and environmental equity. The effects of climate change disproportionately impact marginalized communities. Carbon capture projects, strategically located and implemented, can generate economic opportunities and create a more equitable energy landscape.

A Vision for the Future

Sara’s commitment to social and environmental responsibility is further reflected in her advocacy for financial literacy, women’s health, and global human rights issues. She recognizes the interconnectedness of these issues and believes that a sustainable future necessitates a holistic approach that addresses both social and environmental concerns.

With ongoing research and development, carbon capture is positioning to become a key player in the global fight against climate change. Investing in carbon capture can be a strategic financial decision that strives for both economic growth and a healthier planet.

How to Invest

There are numerous ways to participate in the growing Carbon Capture and Storage sector and its positive impact on the environment:

Direct Investment: Invest directly in pioneering companies developing cutting-edge CCS technologies, like Carbon Engineering, Climeworks, or Aker Carbon Capture. Indirect Investment: Invest in high-emission industries actively adopting CCS to reduce their environmental footprint, such as Occidental Petroleum, LafargeHolcim, and ArcelorMittal. ETFs and Mutual Funds: Choose from a variety of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and mutual funds focused on clean energy and environmental technologies, including CCS, for a diversified investment strategy. Carbon Credits: Support CCS development by investing in carbon credits, which are generated by projects that remove or reduce carbon emissions.

By investing in CCS, you not only support innovative solutions to combat climate change but also open up potential opportunities for financial gain as the sector continues to grow and mature.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC

Every investor’s situation is unique and you should consider your investment goals, risk tolerance and time horizon before making any investment. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected. The forgoing is not a recommendation to buy or sell any individual security or any combination of securities. Be sure to contact a qualified professional regarding your particular situation before making any investment or withdrawal decision.

Sustainable investing may incorporate criteria beyond traditional financial information into the investment selection process. This could result in investment performance deviating from other investment strategies or broad market benchmarks. Please review any offering or other informational material available for any investment or investment strategy that incorporates sustainable investing criteria, and consult your financial professional prior to Investing Raymond James is not affiliated with and does not endorse the opinions or services of the above organizations.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC

Every investor’s situation is unique and you should consider your investment goals, risk tolerance and time horizon before making any investment. Investing involves risk and you may incur a profit or loss regardless of strategy selected. The forgoing is not a recommendation to buy or sell any individual security or any combination of securities. Be sure to contact a qualified professional regarding your particular situation before making any investment or withdrawal decision. Sustainable investing may incorporate criteria beyond traditional financial information into the investment selection process. This could result in investment performance deviating from other investment strategies or broad market benchmarks. Please review any offering or other informational material available for any investment or investment strategy that incorporates sustainable investing criteria, and consult your financial professional prior to investing. Raymond James & Associates, Inc. Member New York Stock Exchange/SIPC

Sara Qazi

Senior Vice President, Investments

310-285-4501

9595 Wilshire Blvd

Suite 801 Beverly Hills, California 90212