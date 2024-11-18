Lisa Skeffington Leads Revolution in Therapy Through Empowered Momentum

Lisa Skeffington, MNCP, SQHP, founder of Empowered Momentum and widely recognised as the “Self-Esteem Expert and Inner Child Whisperer,” is revolutionising the fields of therapy and coaching.

Awarded Women’s Psychotherapist of the Year 2024/25 for the South of England, Lisa specialises in helping high-achieving women step away from emotional façades and reconnect with their authentic selves. Her pioneering psycho-dynamic mentoring blends integrative psychotherapy, hypnotherapy, EMDR, CBT, and neuro-linguistic programming, earning national acclaim and transforming the lives of over 50 clients.

Operating from her Dorset-based practice, Lisa explained her purpose: “I’m here to take women safely under my wing with the actual proper help they’ve been seeking but not finding until now. For too long, high-powered women have felt the need to hide their true selves behind a façade of perfection and achievement.

“They’re celebrated for their success but often suffer in silence, feeling disconnected, anxious, unheard and emotionally downtrodden. I’ve been there – I understand what it feels like to look like you have it all together on the outside whilst battling internal struggles no one sees. That’s why I’m passionate about helping these women step into the truth of who they are. When they embrace vulnerability and shed the mask, they unlock a power and freedom within themselves they doubted was possible. My mission is to guide them to a place where they can lead authentically, inspire others, and live freely.”

Lisa’s personal journey from a career in diplomacy and investment banking at Goldman Sachs to psychotherapy was inspired by her desire to help others. After successfully running her own interior design business, she pursued a new path, investing over £80,000 to establish Empowered Momentum, which now supports clients worldwide.

Lisa has written three books, including a guide for anxious teens to build self-esteem and avoid future crises. Her unique methods have helped industry leaders heal emotional wounds, rediscover their identity, and achieve greater freedom in their personal and professional lives.

Empowered Momentum is expanding into an academy for women globally, offering courses and retreats that provide the tools for lasting growth and healing. For more information, visit the website.