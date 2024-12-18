VITA MOJO REVEALS 2024 CONSUMER EATING AND DRINKING TRENDS ACROSS UK QUICK SERVICE RESTAURANTS

Vita Mojo, the tech partner of hospitality operators aiming to grow their business reveals the consumer eating and drinking trends of 2024

Data looks at over 139 million individual item orders and 9.8 million meal deals

It shows everything from coffee trends, to vegan vs. veggie orders, our Coke preference, our passion for potatoes and how we’ve become a nation of mayo lovers

Leading restaurant technology provider Vita Mojo has released its latest data for 2024, providing unique insights into consumer behaviour at some of the UK’s top quick-service restaurants. Key operators contributing to Vita Mojo’s data include well-known brands like LEON, Gail’s, Wasabi, YO!, Wenzel’s and Subway. With its extensive network of partners, Vita Mojo offers a broad view of shifting trends in food and beverage consumption.

Key Findings from 2024 Consumer Data:

Coffee Trends:

The latte has seen a staggering 174% increase year-on-year and has firmly dominated coffee menus, pushing traditional favourites like the americano into decline

North Londoners have a particular fondness for cappuccinos, while Central Londoners are opting for the creamy smoothness of flat whites, and South East Londoners favour the latte.

In a sign of growing sustainability awareness, there has been a 111% increase in customers using reusable cups, underscoring the ongoing movement toward reducing single-use plastics

Vegan vs. Vegetarian:

Vegan orders are up 56%, and vegetarian orders have seen an even stronger increase of 64%, challenging the recent narrative that veganism is slowing down. This growth reflects a continued appetite for plant-based options across the country.

Carbonated Drinks:

Full-fat Coke orders have surged by 61%, while Diet Coke has seen a more modest 40% increase. Year on year, Diet Coke has eclipsed Coke Zero, signalling a shift back towards more classic options.

Chips and Ketchup vs. Mayo:

When it comes to potato-based goods, we are turning into a nation that prefers fries over a good old British chip. Fries orders across Vita Mojo’s operators peaked at just over 6 million (with LEON’s Baked Fries being the most popular item served between 12 and 2 p.m. at any store), while chips sat at around 3.7 million, and 158,000 preferred onion rings to either.

And when it comes to toppings? Last year saw a close split when it came to sauce preference (ketchup at 1.68 million portions vs mayo at 1.61 million) but this year saw a huge change in data – with mayo unequivocally taking the lead, with 3.1million servings to ketchup’s 2.1million.

Nick Popovici, CEO of Vita Mojo said, “The data from 2024 highlights that customers are still looking for health-conscious and plant-based options, alongside a noticeable preference for indulgent comfort food at lunchtime – we’re obviously lovers’ of potato-based goods!

“Additionally, the sharp rise in reusable cup usage signals a growing commitment to sustainability within the quick-service dining sector.

“At Vita Mojo we’re committed to providing invaluable insights for partners by processing real-time consumer data across multiple operators – meaning they can understand and cater to their customers better.”

More on the data can be found on Vita Mojo’s social media channels – https://www.linkedin.com/company/vita-mojo-os/