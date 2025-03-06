Harley Street clinic launches ‘O Concept™’ for sexual wellness

A Harley Street clinic is now offering a groundbreaking approach to sexual wellness, designed to enhance intimacy, confidence and overall wellbeing.

TheOConcept.co.uk, founded by Dr Sherif Wakil, boasts a comprehensive suite of treatments and therapies tailored to individual needs, for a broad range of sexual health concerns.

The new approach – recently recognised with a 2024 Global Excellence Award – goes beyond traditional and invasive methods, with a clear focus on holistic wellness and bespoke solutions.

Traditional treatments can alter the hormonal system, affect mood and even require surgery.

But with cutting-edge medical technologies combined with proven therapeutic techniques, Dr Wakil of Dr SW Clinic, says men and women can “experience heightened pleasure”.

Dr Wakil said: “We understand that sexual health is an integral part of overall well-being. Millions of men and women suffer from sexual dysfunction in the UK, deeply affecting their confidence, quality of life, relationships and even their ability to conceive.

“Such an overwhelming and complex issue requires a professional, advanced and carefully-tailored solution, which is exactly what the O Concept offers. It’s designed to provide individuals with the tools and resources they need to reclaim their sexual confidence and experience a more fulfilling intimate life.

“We offer personalised treatment plans, using state-of-the-art technologies including PRP and laser therapy, to stimulate tissue regeneration and enhance sensitivity, as well as integration of therapies to address physical and emotional aspects of sexual health.

“And with expert care provided by our team of medical professionals, clients can be assured of a safe and supportive environment.”

The O Concept addresses a variety of sexual concerns for men and women, including decreased libido, vaginal dryness, erectile dysfunction, difficulty achieving orgasm and painful intercourse.

Specific treatments available include Scrotox (anti-wrinkle treatment for the scrotum), The O-Shot® (Orgasm PRP) and G-Shot® (G-Spot Amplification) as well as labia fillers.