Demand for Chinese EVs Almost Triples as BYD Outpaces Tesla

Enquiries for BYD Seal have surged 200% over the past year, according to The Electric Car Scheme

Affordable pricing and new models drive growing interest from British motorists

Chinese EVs poised to dominate UK EV market in 2025

The Electric Car Scheme has revealed that Chinese electric vehicles are gaining remarkable traction in the UK, with a 200% increase in enquiries for BYD’s Seal model over the last 12 months. In a significant milestone, BYD has now surpassed Tesla in European sales for the first time.

The surge in demand is being fuelled by improved technology and affordability. The Electric Car Scheme predicts that orders for BYD vehicles could climb by as much as 300% in 2025, as more motorists consider budget-friendly alternatives to established brands.

Key models drawing attention include the BYD Seal, Atto (from £358/month), Dolphin (£298/month), and the Sealion 7 (£478/month). Alongside BYD’s offerings, UK roads will soon welcome models from Chinese manufacturers such as Ora, XPeng, Haval, Omoda, and Jaecoo.

With 2025 shaping up to be a defining year for the electric vehicle sector, Chinese brands are expected to play a central role. The Electric Car Scheme has therefore named the top three Chinese EVs tipped to make the biggest impact this year.

BYD Seal

This Model 3 rival has seen a huge increase in interest already and is set to be one of the most popular EVs in 2025 and beyond. The range of up to 354 miles and 0-60 acceleration in just 3.8 seconds makes this electric saloon car a popular choice for families, especially with a spacious 402 litre boot.

Available for £386 per month with salary sacrifice this is a model UK drivers are likely to see more of on the roads this year.

MG4

One of the most popular EVs available through salary sacrifice, the MG4 combines performance and affordability. From £255 a month and with a top spec range of 435 miles, it makes a great first EV for anyone looking to make the jump to electric. The MG4 impresses first-time EV drivers with its dynamic design and spacious interior, providing 363 litres of boot space and comfortable seating for five passengers.

Omoda E5

The first SUV on this list is likely to make an impact with some stylish design and its size. Inside, the Omoda E5 features a high-tech cabin with a dual-screen setup that includes a 12.3-inch central touchscreen and a digital driver display. Advanced connectivity features like wireless smartphone mirroring, over-the-air updates, and a comprehensive suite of driver assistance technologies ensure convenience and safety.

Available from £298 per month it is also one of the more affordable models around, which research from The Electric Car Scheme shows is the biggest consideration for 54% of potential EV drivers.

The Electric Car Scheme CEO and Co-Founder Thom Groot commented:

“It is no surprise that Chinese EVs which are more affordable than rivals and equipped with modern and high spec technology are becoming more popular. It is true that Western models have taken a bit of a hit in terms of popularity over the past few months, but as much as anything else we see this as evidence of the rest of the pack catching up in terms of performance and quality.

“We know that affordability is the biggest barrier to getting into an electric car for the majority of Brits so cheaper alternatives will be a welcome addition to the journey of reaching Net Zero and Zero Emission Vehicle goals. Whether it be a Seal, Dolphin or Sealion it is clear that these models are here to stay and play their part in the cars of the future.”