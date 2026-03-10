MRI Software secured its second consecutive spot on G2’s Best Software Awards on 10th March, landing again on the real estate products list. The timing matters more than the repeat might suggest.

G2’s marketplace reaches 100 million software buyers annually, and its co-founder Godard Abel made clear why that audience increasingly determines which platforms survive. “As buyers increasingly shift to AI-driven research to discover software solutions, being recommended in the ‘answer moment’ must be earned with credible proof,” Abel said.

For the Solon, Ohio-based company serving six million users worldwide, the recognition arrives amid a broader awards streak. Four separate honours have landed in roughly 18 months, spanning three continents and covering everything from facilities management to sales efficiency. The International Data Corporation handed MRI its 2025 SaaS Facilities Management Customer Satisfaction Award. The 2026 Global PropTech & ConTech Awards in the Middle East delivered the Dubai Tech Expansion Award. Australia’s property technology sector recognised the platform twice—once at the 2025 REB Australia Innovation Awards for property management and sales CRM innovation, and again through PropTech Australia’s 2025 award for administration and efficiency.

Patrick Ghilani, MRI’s chief executive, connected the G2 recognition directly to client feedback rather than industry jury panels. “We’re honored to be recognized again by G2, especially because this award is based on authentic feedback from our clients,” Ghilani said. “They inspire everything we build, and this recognition affirms that our continued investment in an AI-first platform strategy is delivering intelligent solutions that help them operate more efficiently, adapt faster, and achieve their goals.”

G2’s methodology relies entirely on verified user reviews, not editorial picks. The platform requires at least 10 approved reviews submitted during the 2025 calendar year for eligibility. Scores reflect only that evaluation window—meaning last year’s praise doesn’t carry forward. Sustained recognition demands sustained performance.

The marketplace’s reach extends across all Fortune 500 companies, positioning it alongside enterprise software partners including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom and Adobe. That audience scale transforms G2’s rankings from industry recognition into commercial currency, particularly as artificial intelligence reshapes how procurement teams discover and evaluate platforms.

Abel emphasised that shift explicitly. “Our Best Software Awards are grounded in trusted data from authentic customer reviews,” he said. “They not only give buyers an objective, reliable guide to the products that help teams do their best work, but they’re also the proof AI search platforms rely on when sourcing answers. Congratulations to this year’s winners, including MRI Software. Earning a spot on these lists signals real customer impact.”

The comment reveals how review platforms now feed the algorithms determining which software surfaces in AI-generated recommendations. Being named to G2’s list once opens doors. Repeating suggests the doors stay open—and that matters more as traditional sales channels give way to algorithm-driven discovery.

MRI’s platform targets commercial and residential property organisations, providing tools for owners, operators, agents and tenants. The company positions itself within the PropTech sector, where technology platforms compete to digitise processes that remained largely manual until the past decade. Awards from Australian and Middle Eastern property technology organisations suggest the platform has gained traction beyond its North American base.

The repeat recognition arrives as MRI pursues what Ghilani described as an “AI-first platform strategy.” The approach mirrors broader industry movement toward embedding artificial intelligence into core workflows rather than offering it as an optional feature. Whether that strategy delivers the efficiency gains Ghilani promised will determine if MRI appears on G2’s 2027 list.

For now, the company has cleared the harder hurdle. Winning once proves capability. Winning twice proves consistency. In a marketplace reaching 100 million buyers annually, that distinction increasingly separates platforms that grow from those that plateau.