The most popular smartphone of all time

With the new iPhone 14 just days away from release, what is the most popular smartphone currently in use around the world?

Apple’s eighth-generation model has sold the most units out of all other smartphones.

The iPhone 6 (including the iPhone 6 Plus) is the best-selling smartphone of all time, selling 224 million units since it was released in 2014. The iPhone 6 is not the longest-running smartphone and nor does it offer the latest features – its popularity can be put down to overwhelmingly positive reviews and a redesign on the previous iPhone which balanced form and functionality.

As experts in technology, MAGFAST investigated the most popular phones throughout time and how the technology has developed, from the very first mobile phone released in the 1980s to the latest advancements in 5G. One portion of our study involved finding which cell phone models have sold the most units ever. Whilst it was the basic Nokia 1100 and Nokia 1110 that came first and second in the rankings, the iPhone 6 was the best-selling smartphone.

The iPhone 6 proved popular right at its launch. It received 4 million pre-orders within the first 24 hours of availability, which exceeded the number of units Apple had. Once it launched, it sold 10 million units just in the first three days of sale.

The iPhone 6 promised several improvements on the previous iPhone 5 and its variants. The iPhone 6 had a longer battery life, larger screen size and a higher resolution camera. However, even with its success, the model was not without its criticisms. It was the iPhone 6 that was subject to the infamous ‘bendgate’, where users reported the phone was susceptible to bending under pressure, such as being carried in a pocket. Apple maintained that this issue was “extremely rare” and replaced any unintentionally bent phone.

The next best-selling smartphone is the iPhone 6s (including the iPhone 6S Plus). These were the successor models, released a year after the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus. The 6S and 6S plus have sold 174 million units worldwide. They had a similar design to the preceding models but offered more durable hardware, a higher resolution camera, and updated software. Apple continues to dominate the smartphone market, with the next best-selling smartphone being the iPhone 5S. Released in 2013, this model sold 164 million units.

