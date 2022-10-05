InvestEngine gets active for Women’s Aid

LONDON, October 4th 2022 – InvestEngine Active – “Investing for the long run” In support of Women’s Aid

InvestEngine are getting active to raise vital funds to support Women’s Aid and the great work they do, and want you to join them.

In early September, InvestEngine teams from London to Tbilisi dusted-off their running shoes to take part in a charity run to raise money for Women’s Aid.

Following the success of the event, they are launching #InvestEngineActive. An ongoing charity scheme kicking off with an inclusive event on 22nd October.

Run, walk, cycle, dance, swim, the choice is yours. So long as you’re moving, you’re taking part!

To raise funds, InvestEngine will be donating £10 for every new individual who joins InvestEngine via the promotional link investengine.pxf.io/active, so the more you spread the word, the more they’ll raise for Women’s Aid.

Here’s how you can get involved:

Order your free t-shirt

Claim your free InvestEngine Active running shirt to wear on the day. Simply visit http://go.investengine.com/active/ and fill in the form with your details.

Spread the word

Scan the code on your shirt or share investengine.pxf.io/active with your friends and family. InvestEngine will donate £10 for every new customer who invests with InvestEngine via this link, plus they’ll give sign-ups £25 to kick-start their portfolio (new customers only who invest at least £100. Full Ts&Cs available here. When investing your capital is at risk.).

You’re also welcome to donate directly to Women’s Aid via JustGiving.

Get active

Join InvestEngine on the 22nd of October from wherever you are, and share your activity on social media to help spread the word and end domestic abuse. #InvestEngineActive #EndAbuseTogether

Help InvestEngine raise vital funds for Women’s Aid this October, and sign-up to InvestEngine Active via: http://go.investengine.com/active/

Helping to create financial freedom and end domestic abuse

Marianne Oliver (Head of Operations, InvestEngine) says:

“We believe financially empowering women is one of the key steps towards ending domestic abuse. Allowing women to take control of their circumstances and enable them financially to make decisions that will secure their future is the necessary crutch so many women need today.”

Research shows that female investors have as little as 50% of the retirement savings of men.

The gender pay gap, more part-time working, and often having time out of paid work caring for children or older relatives, all mean women are less-likely to put money aside in investments.

“We believe everyone should have easy access to the power of low-cost, diversified investing and we’re here to help more women join the investment community and achieve their investment goals.”

“So lace up your shoes, spread the word and let’s come together to create financial freedom and end domestic abuse.”

