Geotab, a global leader in connected transportation solutions, has announced its partnership with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG (VW GIS), a key player in multi-brand data products within the Volkswagen Group. This collaboration represents a significant advancement in Geotab’s growing OEM network. By leveraging high-quality data from Volkswagen Group’s multi-brand vehicle fleets and the capabilities of the Geotab platform, the partnership offers fleet operators top-tier telematics and connected mobility solutions, all without the need for retrofitting.

With fleet customers’ consent, built-in sensors will gather vehicle-generated data from Volkswagen Group fleet vehicles. This data can then be transmitted to the Geotab platform through an application programming interface (API) upon request. The Geotab platform simplifies data collection and conversion, enabling advanced data analysis and actionable insights while maintaining data privacy and security. Additionally, all data is securely transmitted and stored within a Geotab database, ensuring it remains under the control of the fleet owner. This intelligent data assists fleets in sectors like vehicle leasing and rental, last-mile delivery, and mobility operations, allowing them to make near real-time decisions regarding productivity and compliance.

“With our partnership with Volkswagen Group Info Services AG, we can expand our reach to a broader customer base seeking fleet management solutions through native telematics. Integrating with well-known brands from the Volkswagen Group further enhances customer trust. Moreover, this integration benefits both OEMs and customers, as OEMs do not need to develop and maintain their own technology stack for data processing, analysis, and visualization. Instead, customers can effortlessly feed their data into the telematics platform via cloud-to-cloud integration using APIs. They still receive all OEM-specific data points, including those from other OEMs within a multi-brand fleet, optimally processed and integrated to provide a comprehensive view of their fleets,” stated Christoph Ludewig, Vice President, Europe OEM and Leasing/Rental/Mobility at Geotab.

The MyGeotab platform now supports vehicle-generated data from multiple manufacturers, including Volkswagen Group (VW, Audi, Škoda, CUPRA, Seat), BMW-Mini Group, Renault, Dacia, Ford, all Stellantis brands, and Mercedes-Benz, along with data from Geotab’s own telematics devices. The platform also delivers valuable analytics that support sustainability efforts and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) reports. For instance, fleet operators can optimize routes, enhance fuel efficiency, assess electrification potential, promote better safety practices, and reduce idling times. MyGeotab converts data into actionable insights, providing fleet managers with a clearer understanding of their fleet’s performance.

“We are thrilled to partner with Geotab to provide advanced telematics solutions to fleet operators across Europe. By integrating vehicle-generated data from Volkswagen Group vehicles with Geotab’s technology, we empower fleet managers to enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability, enabling near real-time decision-making without the need for additional hardware,” said Patricia Stich, Chairwoman of VW Group Info Services AG.