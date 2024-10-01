Backpackers Urged to Ensure Adequate Cover by ‘The Travel Insurance Expert’

Ian Jennings, widely recognised as ‘The Travel Insurance Expert’, has urged young people and their families to be ‘SMART’ about their insurance needs before embarking on backpacking adventures this autumn.

Ian, who operates his own travel insurance business and undertook his own backpacking trip 30 years ago this month, has advised prospective travellers to carefully assess their insurance coverage to avoid any unexpected exclusions before setting off.

In addition to being known as ‘The Travel Insurance Expert’, Ian launched Explorer Travel Insurance in 2011 and has recently released the ‘SMART Backpacker Checklist’, a free downloadable resource aimed at helping travellers select the right level of insurance.

The guide is structured around the SMART acronym: Sort it now, Medical Expenses, Activities and Work, Return Home, and Tech/Gadgets. It offers clear, easy-to-follow advice, such as making sure that at least £1 million in health cover is included in the policy, confirming coverage if working during the trip, and ensuring the policy remains active after returning to the UK, especially if further travel is planned before it expires.

Ian stated: “It’s always important to have travel insurance whenever you go abroad, but it is particularly important for backpacking holidays where the risk of illness or injury is higher.

“The chances are that you are planning to visit multiple countries and enjoy activities like scuba diving and white water rafting. While these experiences will create lifelong memories, we cannot hide from the fact that they have an element of risk attached to them.

“If something goes wrong, you need to be satisfied that your insurer will protect you. In the UK we are very fortunate to have access to free healthcare on the NHS, but that is a rarity in the rest of the world.”

Ian designed the SMART checklist to help backpackers travel with confidence and peace of mind.

He continued: “The checklist covers essential aspects of backpacker insurance that may not be considered and might not apply to a standard annual policy for a short trip to Europe, for example.

“The purpose is to ensure backpackers are not caught off-guard with insufficient cover, as what starts out as a dream trip can quickly turn into a nightmare without adequate protection.”

Explorer Travel Insurance specialises in offering competitively priced Single Trip, Annual Multi Trip, Winter Sports, Cruise, and Backpacker travel insurance.

Explorer’s Backpacker Travel Insurance provides coverage for over 100 adventure activities as standard, with the option to add protection for a further 70 high-risk pursuits. It offers up to £10 million in medical expenses coverage, 24-hour emergency assistance, and Gadget, Return Home, and Terrorism cover as part of the standard package.

For more information, visit www.backpacksmartchecklist.com.