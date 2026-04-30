H-1B Visa in 2026 , Inside the $100,000 Fee Reshaping America’s Most Important Skilled Worker Program

In 2026, the H-1B visa scheme is truly different from what it was in early 2025. In theory, the visa itself, which is an employer-sponsored, non-immigrant authorization that permits U.S. businesses to hire foreign workers for specialized jobs needing at least a bachelor’s degree, still operates as it has for decades. One executive move has completely changed the local economy, and most people outside of immigration law are still adjusting to the fallout.

Signed by proclamation on September 19, 2025, and going into effect on September 21, 2025, the Trump administration’s $100,000 fee for new H-1B petitions has changed the program in ways that are not reflected in the official caps and lottery numbers.

H-1B Visa 2026 — Key Information Details Visa Type Non-immigrant, employer-sponsored, specialty occupation Annual Cap 85,000 (65,000 regular + 20,000 master’s exempt) Validity 3 years initial, renewable up to 6 years New Trump Fee $100,000 per qualifying petition Fee Effective Date September 21, 2025 Fee Applies To New petitions for workers outside the U.S. Exempt Renewals with same employer, in-country adjustments Payments Received by Feb 15, 2026 85 (totaling $8.5 million) Application Drop 87 percent decline USCIS Net Revenue Loss About $19.5 million Wage-Weighted Selection Rule Effective February 27, 2026 Federal Resource USCIS H-1B State Department Resource travel.state.gov Social Media Vetting Start December 15, 2025 India Consular Backlog Appointments rescheduled into July 2026

In actuality, the charge structure is more focused than the headline figure indicates. While many in-country status revisions are typically exempt, it applies to applications for foreign workers wishing to join the country under H-1B visa.

The fee’s greatest noticeable impact has been on first-time applicants from India, China, and other major H-1B source nations attempting to enter the United States to start new work, while renewals with the same company seem to be the only obvious exception in the larger rule set. Particularly impacted are American consular postings in India, where nominations have been postponed until July 2026 and beyond while the administrative issues are resolved.

Even the policy’s designers presumably didn’t foresee the extraordinary financial impact. By February 15, 2026, USCIS had received 85 payments under the new $100,000 H-1B charge, totaling $8.5 million, according to a DHS court filing. It also stated that USCIS lost roughly $19.5 million in fee revenue and that foreign applications had decreased by 87%. In other words, the agency is making less money than it did prior to the implementation of the increased fee.

The in-country pipeline—international students switching from F-1 visas, workers switching jobs without leaving the country, and other groups not covered by the new fee—has seen a sharp increase in demand. A different type of structural change is produced by CNBC’s wage-weighted selection criterion, which went into effect on February 27, 2026. A random lottery is no longer the only method used to choose applications under the new paradigm. Rather, the Department of Labor’s wage level for the position determines the selection probabilities. Positions with higher salaries have greater odds.

There are fewer opportunities for lower-paying jobs, which are frequently entry-level or early-career occupations. The change essentially pushes out the types of new grads who dominated H-1B pools for the last ten years while favoring senior engineers and seasoned professionals. When the $100,000 cost is taken into account, the application pool is far smaller and more older than it has been in years. CNBC

H-1B Visa

The social media vetting requirement that began December 15, 2025, adds a third layer that has gotten less coverage but produced significant practical friction. Applicants for H-1B visas, along with their spouses and children seeking H-4 visas, must now undergo increased security screening that includes a review of their social media activity and online work history.

The Department of State now requires applicants to make their social media profiles public so consular officers can scrutinize their posts, photos, comments, connections, and biographies across certain online platforms. The vetting workload has been one of the main drivers behind the consular backlog that has stretched Indian appointment slots into mid-2026.

There’s a feeling, talking to immigration lawyers and corporate HR leaders trying to navigate the new environment, that the H-1B program is undergoing the kind of structural recalibration that doesn’t reverse easily even if a future administration wanted to undo the changes. Companies that relied on annual H-1B sponsorship for entry-level engineering talent have begun looking harder at hiring within the U.S. via OPT-to-H-1B transitions, exploring O-1 visas for genuinely exceptional candidates, and in some cases simply moving the work offshore.

Whether the overall result improves outcomes for American workers, as supporters argue, or fragments the U.S. tech labor market in ways that gradually erode competitive position, remains the open question that the next several years will answer. Anyone navigating the H-1B system in 2026 should consult a qualified immigration attorney for advice specific to their situation. The rules are changing faster than most online resources can keep up with.