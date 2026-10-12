Employers and Colleges Trade Blame Over the Gen Z Workplace Readiness Gap

Gen Z workplace readiness has become the defining argument of the 2020s labour market, with employers, universities, and young workers themselves each pointing elsewhere for answers. The data suggests the blame is genuinely shared.

The Gen Z Workplace Readiness Debate

An August 2024 survey of 966 business leaders by Intelligent.com found that 75% said some or all of the recent graduates they hired were unsatisfactory. That survey required respondents to hold senior roles at companies with more than 10 employees and earn above $75,000, according to Intelligent.com’s methodology disclosure. A separate poll of HR leaders sponsored by Hult International Business School found that 37% would prefer a robot or AI to fill a role rather than hire a recent graduate, and another 30% would rather leave the position vacant.

The dissatisfaction is translating into avoidance. Among business leaders who said graduates were unprepared, 94% said they had taken steps to avoid hiring them, according to Business Insider’s reporting on an earlier Intelligent.com survey. Seven per cent said they always avoided hiring Gen Z graduates, 27% said they usually did, 40% said they sometimes did, and 20% said they rarely did.

A December 2024 Intelligent.com survey of 1,000 US managers who hire entry-level staff put numbers to the specific complaints. Among those who had worked with recent graduates, 33% cited a lack of work ethic, 29% said graduates were entitled, 28% said they lacked motivation, and 20% flagged poor communication skills, according to Intelligent.com. A further 64% of employers told Intelligent.com in a May 2024 survey that they had grown more concerned about hiring graduates over the past five years, as reported by CNBC.

The picture from the National Association of Colleges and Employers is less catastrophic. Fifty-five per cent of employers said new graduates’ skills at least partially aligned with their hiring needs, and 42% said skills very closely aligned. Seventy-one per cent said recent graduates were somewhat prepared for the workforce. When NACE asked employers what skills mattered most, professionalism, teamwork, communication, and critical thinking came out on top. Roughly half said new graduates were proficient in communication, critical thinking, and professionalism, while about 75% found them proficient in teamwork.

Training Falls Short as Employers Retreat

Critics of the employer narrative point to a structural retreat from entry-level development. Training hours for junior workers have been falling since the 2000s, with most investment redirected toward upskilling mid- and senior-level staff. By 2023, a majority of workers said they had no mentor, according to the Pew Research Center. Glenn Fogel, chief executive of Booking Holdings, has said young workers need more guidance on office norms. But companies have historically received something in exchange for that guidance: graduates who accept lower pay and take on routine tasks.

The life experiences that once eased the school-to-work transition have also narrowed. A Pew Research Center analysis published in August 2026 found that 32.2% of US teens aged 16 to 19 worked this summer, below the historic high of 58% recorded in 1978, according to Pew Research Center. The broader youth jobs picture is also weakening: the US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that 53.1% of 16- to 24-year-olds were employed in July 2025, down from 54.5% in July 2024, with the youth unemployment rate rising to 10.8% from 9.8% over the same period.

COVID-19 disrupted Gen Z’s high school years, reducing time spent in social settings, dating, debating, and in part-time work. Tessa West, a psychology professor at New York University, has observed that incoming university students arrive less able to communicate and with fewer experiences of confrontation or negotiation than previous cohorts. ‘It falls on us to fix it,’ West has said. ‘Anyone can learn the technical skills. It’s the relational skills.’

Jason Desentz, chief human resources officer at Toshiba, frames it as a shared responsibility. ‘What I think colleges need to do, and companies, is first integrate people into what is work: how do you socialise, what is expected of you, and then how can you help me with AI, using AI to help enhance our processes that we have today,’ he has said. He also argues for more skills-focused curricula: ‘Can we focus on the stuff that actually matters, and get rid of the fluff?’

Generational stigma is not new: Gen X bosses labelled Millennials soft, Boomer bosses called Gen Xers slackers, and Silent Generation bosses saw Boomers as disruptive. Peter Cappelli, a professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, puts it plainly: ‘Every age group gets that complaint because the transition from school to work is different.’

What changes the calculation this time is AI. Graduates who lean on generative tools risk entering the workforce without the critical thinking and communication skills employers say they prize most. Meanwhile, a decade-long shift toward STEM credentials that AI is now partly automating has left both schools and students mid-pivot. The employers who helped drive that pivot are now signalling they want humanities graduates instead. How quickly universities and young workers can adapt, and whether companies rebuild their entry-level training programmes in the meantime, will determine whether gen Z workplace readiness becomes a crisis or simply the familiar stumble of every generation finding its footing.